WoW: How to get to Isle of Giants

The Isle of Giants in WoW was, and still is, home to several popular mounts, which, over the years, have become much easier to farm. They still require grinding, and occasionally a bit of luck, but whether you’re looking to get here on the Retail servers, or are preparing for the Mists of Pandaria Classic server content updates, we’re here to help you get there just a little bit easier.

Ad

Some of the mounts you can farm here, such as the Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn, were available to purchase in the WoW Remix era. No matter the reason, if you’re looking to travel back in time to some previous content, here’s what you need to know.

How to reach Isle of Giants in WoW

If you’ve never been to the Isle of Giants in WoW, you’ll need to get to Pandaria proper; either by a Mage Portal, or by heading back to Stormwind/Orgimmar, and using the Portal Room. Take the Pandaria portal, and now you have one of two choices. You can either take a flight path to Zouchin Village in Kun-Lai Summit, or you can just fly on your mount from The Jade Forest to Kun-Lai Summit.

Ad

Trending

There are several mounts you can farm here, but do take the time to get the flight path first (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Fly north of Zhouchin Village, and before long, you’ll see the Isle of Giants looming in the distance in WoW. Before you get too close to the island though, you will be forcibly dismounted. There’s no flying to be had on the Isle of Giants. If you have a mount with the Anglers’ Water Striders equipped, or one of the fishing rafts, you can sail effortlessly to the island.

Ad

There’s a flight path on the island, for both the Horde and Alliance in different locations on the southern end of the island. This is roughly where you’ll arrive, so it won’t be far from you.

Check your map, and go grab this, especially if you plan on coming back. If you’ve already been to the Isle of Giants in WoW, you can just take a flight path from the mainland of Pandaria, provided you have one that connects to the distant isle.

Ad

While there aren’t many reasons to come back to this location, there are a few mounts you can farm here, and that may be worth it for you. There’s the Reins of the Bone-White Primal Raptor, which takes 9,999 Giant Dinosaur Bones. Those are given to Ku’ma (32.6, 54.6), who will sell you the mount.

I spent entirely too much time here back in the Mists era (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can also farm the Primal Egg, which can drop from several of the dinosaurs on the island. It will, after three real-world days, grant the Reins of the Black Primal Raptor, Reins of the Green Primal Raptor, or Reins of the Red Primal Raptor. Several monsters can drop it, as well:

Ad

Primal Devilsaur (5% chance)

Primal Direhorn (2-3% chance)

Pterrorwing Skyscreamer (1.4% chance)

Young Primal Devilsaur (1% chance)

Primal Direhorn Hatchling (0.5%)

Finally, there’s also the world boss Oondasta, which can drop the Reins of the Cobalt Primordial Direhorn, but it’s a pretty low chance for that to happen. I’ve never seen one drop, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. If this is why you’re heading to the Isle of Giants in WoW, good luck farming!

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback