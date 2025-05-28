WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria release date, and what you need to know

WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria has been teased for awhile now, but thankfully, a release date has finally been given. Blizzard Entertainment has now unveiled that the journey to Pandaria will kick off once again in July 2025, with a pre-patch, and then the full launch later in the month. That means the Pandaren race, the island itself, Pet Battles, and so much more will be coming to the Classic-era servers.

In addition to the content coming with the WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria expansion itself, Blizzard also launched a series of cosmetics/upgrade packs to give players Pandaria-themed armor, pets, and mounts across the Retail and Classic-era servers. While optional, they are very cool, and some players may want a level 85 boost to skip all the leveling, if they haven’t been playing Classic until now.

WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria’s release date and much more

WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria’s release date is July 21, 2025, with a July 1, 2025 pre-patch. The Pre-Expansion patch is a tradition in World of Warcraft, where the bulk of the important content gets added to the game. That’s when Pandaren become available, as well as the Monk class itself. The various balance adjustments get added at this point, as do quality-of-life changes like AOE Looting, one of the best changes to come to World of Warcraft just in general.

It allows players to loot everything near them at once, instead of one body at a time. In addition, the World Event: Attack on Theramore Isle kicks off, which acts as a prologue to the Mists of Pandaria storyline. This pre-patch will also add in Pet Battles, making all those cute little critters across the world now have value.

Then, on July 21, 2025, after maintenance, when the WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria expansion officially begins, the real content takes place. There are seven new zones, not counting the Pandaren starting zone, and each one has its own levels to keep in mind:

The Jade Forest: 85-86

Valley of the Four Winds: 86-87

Krasarang Wilds: 86-87

Kun-Lai Summit: 87-88

Townlong Steppes: 88-89

Dread Wastes: 89-90

Vale of Eternal Blossoms: 90

Like other Classic-era content, the various major patches will come later, bringing with them a variety of raids, and extra content, such as the Isle of Giants, and its many dinosaur mounts you could farm.

WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria will also bring back the classic dungeons, and revamped Heroic Dungeons that players are familiar with from the expansion’s original launch. It also brought with it new battlegrounds, a variety of Scenarios, and Challenge Mode Dungeons, where players could run a time-trial for fantastic rewards.

A free mount, just for playing the starting area? Sign me up! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Many players are no doubt excited for the more relaxed content, too, like Sunsong Ranch, which let players live the quiet, farmers life on Pandaria, alongside the Tillers faction. There’s really something for everyone on Pandaria. However, there is something new, connecting Retail to Classic.

Between July 1 and July 30, 2025, players can unlock the Shaohao’s Sage Serpent mount for Retail WoW, by completing just a few very basic steps. Just create a Pandaren character on the Mists Classic server, complete their starting area, and pick to play on either the Alliance or Horde side. Finishing this will unlock the gorgeous Shao hao’s Sage Serpent mount for Retail.

