Everything to do as a returning player in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Into the Light is probably the game's biggest update since the launch of Lightfall, which makes sense considering the delay of The Final Shape. Serving as a bridge between the present and the final release, Bungie did a good job hyping the community for future updates. Typically, this has led many veterans to return and try out new content.

This article is meant to guide any returning Destiny 2 player on the current meta, alongside everything that needs to be done in preparation for The Final Shape.

What should you buy as a returning player in Destiny 2?

If you are a returning player and haven't been following Destiny 2 since before Lightfall, there are a few things that you can do. Firstly, with Into the Light almost being live on the official servers, you do not need to purchase the "Lightfall + Annual Pass" edition for 100 dollars.

Lightfall + annual pass (Image via Bungie)

The reason is not having enough time to clear all seasonal contents across four entries, all scheduled to disappear on June 4. Hence, if you want to experience only the things from the expansion, including the subclass, Neomuna open world, Root of Nightmares Raid, and more.

You can also skip purchasing anything, and start with the free Into the Light update, as it will satisfy your needs to get the best weapons possible, while also helping you catch up to the Pinnacle cap.

Lastly, regarding purchasing everything from the past, it is recommended that you wait for a sale and then spend your bucks on any expansion you do not have.

Getting acquainted with Aspects and Fragments of Destiny 2 subclass 3.0

Many players who left the game from Beyond Light or even before will see a significant change in the Light subclass screen. Many build deal with different Aspects and Fragments across all three elements, providing players with great variation in builds, further making many Exotics viable in the current meta.

Icarus Dash Aspect for Warlocks (Image via Bungie)

A great way to get accustomed to 3.0 is by going through in-game descriptions of each Aspect and Fragment, as Bungie did a decent job in providing an in-game description of the countless buffs, debuffs, and other components of a subclass.

To summarize, an Aspect is the main driving force of the elemental subclass, providing you with utility. Fragments, on the other hand, are smaller buffs that grant stats such as Mobility and Discipline, alongside helping you min-max builds according to your weapons and mods.

Seasonal artifacts now have perks instead of mods in Destiny 2

Players currently do not need to unlock mods from seasonal Artifacts, and then equip them in armor pieces. Instead, simply unlocking them once by accumulating EXP is enough. These "mods" are passive "perks" now, acting on the account by buffing several sections of a build.

Solo Operative perk in Destiny 2 Season 23 (Image via Bungie)

For example, unlocking an "Anti Barrier Bow" perk will keep it reserved for any time a player equips a Bow. Then, the perk will be activated by itself, not requiring players to equip a separate mod.

How to acquire every new Exotic armor in Destiny 2?

Riven's Wishes Exotic rewards (Image via Bungie)

Bungie released new Exotic armor pieces for all three classes in every seasonal entry. If you want armor pieces, here is a list of things you can do now:

Supernumerary Blitz Public event in Neomuna. Requires Lightfall expansion

in Neomuna. Requires Lightfall expansion Legend and Master Lost Sectors. Look for purple

Look for purple Riven's Token missions from Season of the Wish. Requires Lightfall + Annual Pass

Having an Exotic for your builds is mandatory, so look into the kind of build you want to go with first, and then farm the required armor piece.