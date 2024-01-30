Fallout 76 Burning Love Challenges, schedule, rewards, and more

Fallout 76 Burning Love is a challenge event, which the developer announced in their 2024 content roadmap. Season 15 will draw to a close with the conclusion of this event, with the next season scheduled for March. The Burning Love event will require you to complete certain challenges and reward you with unique items in the game, including skins, glasses, and more.

This article will list everything confirmed for the Fallout 76 Burning Love event, as outlined in the January 26: Inside the Vault. It will also list the challenges that you must complete during the event, which might change in the live version of the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Fallout 76 Burning Love schedule

Expand Tweet

The Fallout 76 Burning Love event will begin on January 30, 2024, at 12 noon EST. It will be available for the first two weeks of February and end on February 13, 2024, at 12 noon EST.

During this event, you will complete challenges using a Hot Rod Pink Flamer, which is a flamethrower with flashy skin. Here are the event challenges, according to the data-mined leaks:

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill ten Gulpers while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill 15 Mirelurks while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill 30 Feral Ghouls while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill ten Overgrown while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill ten Fanatic while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill 30 Humans while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill ten Glowing Enemies while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill a Lesser Devil while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill 30 Scorched while part of a team.

Using the Hot Rod Pink Flamer, kill ten Trogs while part of a team.

As mentioned previously, as this list of event challenges is according to datamined information, it's subject to change in the live version of the game.

All Fallout 76 Burning Love rewards (2024)

Hot Rod Pink Flamer skin is a reward for participating in the Burning Love event (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You will receive the following rewards in the Fallout 76 Burning Love event:

Hot Rod Pink Flamer skin: Participating in the event will reward you with this flamethrower skin. However, it can't be used on unique flamethrowers like Holy Fire and can only be applied to the normal versions.

Participating in the event will reward you with this flamethrower skin. However, it can't be used on unique flamethrowers like Holy Fire and can only be applied to the normal versions. Reinhart's Jumpsuit: You will receive this jumpsuit for completing four out of five challenges during week one of the event.

You will receive this jumpsuit for completing four out of five challenges during week one of the event. Rose Tinted Glasses: You will receive these glasses for completing four out of five challenges during week two of the event.

You will receive these glasses for completing four out of five challenges during week two of the event. Pink Fireplace: This is rewarded for completing four out of five challenges during weeks one and two of the event.

Check out our other Fallout 76 guides:

Secret Service armor location || Nuke Codes and launch site locations || Legendary weapon effects || Legendary armor effects