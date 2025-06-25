Fallout 76: Camp Ally tier list

There are numerous Camp Allies in Fallout 76, but not all of them are created equal. Much like it was during the pre-war era, not everyone is useful, despite being unique. This leaves you with multiple choices to choose from, and recruit those who you feel will be the best addition to your base.

Of course, the choice is entirely yours (unless your friends pressure you to get certain NPCs), and depending on your needs, one NPC will be better than others. However, we can still put Camp Allies in a tier list to make it easier for you to understand who is better overall.

Fallout 76 Camp Allies tier list

S-Tier CAMP Allies in Fallout 76

Beckett (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Starting with the S-Tier, Beckett and Sofia Daguerre have their own questline and are the only two Allies with whom you (the player) can develop a meaningful relationship. However, they do not offer any buffs or perks in general. The only reason they are in the S-Tier is that they are fully fleshed out and provide a narrative value. They feel alive, which makes you bond with them.

A-Tier CAMP Allies in Fallout 76

Sam Nguyen (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Coming to the A-Tier, these Camp Allies provide buffs and/or valuable trading inventory to you. The only downside is that buffs can only be activated once per day and last for one hour. It's not a lot, but it will give you an edge out there in the wastelands. Here's the list:

Sam Nguyen : Random buff that can increase Charisma, increase harvest from plants/wood, allows equipment to be repaired beyond normal capacity, reduce building cost at CAMPS and Workshops, or reduce the weight of junk items.

: Random buff that can increase Charisma, increase harvest from plants/wood, allows equipment to be repaired beyond normal capacity, reduce building cost at CAMPS and Workshops, or reduce the weight of junk items. Solomon Hardy : Can heal, remove radiation, and cure disease.

: Can heal, remove radiation, and cure disease. Adelaide : Buff decreases damage from robots and increases the player’s damage against robots.

: Buff decreases damage from robots and increases the player’s damage against robots. Xerxo: Buff increases Agility and reduces fast travel costs.

B-Tier CAMP Allies in Fallout 76

Raider Punk (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In the B-Tier, we don't have Camp Allies that provide buffs, but they do offer daily quests that you can complete to earn rewards. This includes things such as legendary weapons, armor, ammo, stimpaks, and more.

Here is the list of these NPCs:

Raider Punk

Settler Wanderer

Settler Forager

C-Tier CAMP Allies in Fallout 76

Daphne (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

At the very end, we have the C-Tier. These Camp Allies are not completely useless, but the utility derived from them is really not worth it. You can populate your Camp with other Allies from the aforementioned tiers instead.

Nevertheless, here's the list of NPCs:

Daphne : Increases Luck and provides an audio cue when near a magazine.

: Increases Luck and provides an audio cue when near a magazine. Del Lawson : Allows equipment to be repaired beyond normal capacity.

: Allows equipment to be repaired beyond normal capacity. Grandma Junko : Fills food and hunger meter, and temporarily prevents them from depleting.

: Fills food and hunger meter, and temporarily prevents them from depleting. Joey Bello : Reduces staggers and incoming damage from fire/melee/explosive attacks.

: Reduces staggers and incoming damage from fire/melee/explosive attacks. Katherine Swan : Increases Perception and reduces the weight of energy ammo.

: Increases Perception and reduces the weight of energy ammo. Leo Petrov : Extends the effects of Nuka-Cola beverages.

: Extends the effects of Nuka-Cola beverages. Maul : Increases Strength and radiation resistance, and reduces the weight of melee weapons.

: Increases Strength and radiation resistance, and reduces the weight of melee weapons. Steven Scarberry : Increases XP gains.

: Increases XP gains. Yasmin Chowdhury: Fills the hunger meter and sells cooking recipes.

That's about everything you need to know about the Camp Ally tier list in Fallout 76. Since you have the freedom to choose who you want in your base, you can mix and match the different tiers according to your needs.

