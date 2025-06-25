Fallout 76 Error during Bethesda.net login: How to potentially fix

At times, while trying to launch Fallout 76, you'll come across the Bethesda.net login error. It's not something major, but it can be a nuisance, especially if you need to log in quickly to attend a community event or perhaps redeem time-sensitive rewards.

If you get stuck and the Bethesda.net login Fallout 76 Error persists, well, you won't be able to access the Appalachian region of West Virginia. With the recent Gone Fission update introducing Fishing, you'll also miss out on fun activities. Thankfully, this issue can potentially be solved relatively easily.

Note: The potential solutions mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

How to potentially fix the Fallout 76 Error during Bethesda.net login

Country Roads take me home, to a place that won't irradiate my bones! (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

First and foremost, Bethesda is aware of this issue. If it shows up, it typically indicates that the servers are currently not available. Hence, the studio has a list of official workarounds you can try to resolve the problem.

It may not fully fix the problem, and it could return due to unforeseen circumstances, but it's worth a try. That said, here are the official fixes for the Fallout 76 Error during Bethesda.net login:

Check if the servers are online. If not, wait until the issue has been resolved.

If the servers are online and the error persists, contact customer support and provide the string of numbers below the error message, if applicable.

If the official fixes don't work, you can try a more unconventional approach to solving the problem. These are the following potential solutions you can try:

Restart your PC and internet connection/check your internet connection.

Check for game updates and/or verify the game files.

Reinstall the game as a last-ditch effort.

If none of these work, it's likely a network issue from Bethesda, or something has gone terribly wrong with your game's settings. Either way, contact customer support to get to the bottom of the issue.

Is the Fallout 76 Error during Bethesda.net login a major issue?

No, it's not a major issue for the most part, and most players have experienced it at least once, if not a few times already. It's a minor hiccup and nothing else. However, if the issue persists for a long duration or pops up more often than it should, contact customer support, and if the issue is at your end, then your ISP.

