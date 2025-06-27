Fallout 76: Treasure Hunter event guide

Hunt for the Treasure Hunter, or more commonly called the Treasure Hunter, is a series of limited-time Fallout 76 events. It occurs several times a year, during which Treasure Hunter Mole Miners have a chance to spawn at different locations. They don't have a unique spawn point but rather appear in the same locations as other enemies.

Ad

Treasure Hunter Mole Miners also can't spawn inside of instanced interiors and during other events or quests that feature scripted enemies, which is good, as they are Legendary.

Treasure Hunter Mole Miners wear big backpacks with a sound machine strapped to them, which emits a static sound, making it easier for you to hear them. They'll also flee from combat; you have to be quick in eliminating them.

Here's more on the Treasure Hunter event and everything you need to know about Treasure Hunter Mole Miners in Fallout 76.

Ad

Trending

Fallout 76 Treasure Hunter 2025 (June 26, 2025 to June 30, 2025)

Treasure Hunter in the flesh (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

There's a Treasure Hunter already ongoing in Fallout 76 (June 26, 2025 to June 30, 2025), which means you will be able to dive head-first into the action. To participate in it, all you need to do is hunt Treasure Hunter Mole Miners. When eliminated, they drop Mole Miner Pails. They can contain an assortment of items such as outfits, weapons, and plans. Here's a list of all possible rewards:

Ad

Deathclaw Hunter Hat (Apparel)

Deathclaw Hunter Outfit (Apparel)

Garrahan Foreman Helmet (Apparel)

Garrahan Foreman Outfit (Apparel)

Grafton Monster Mask (Apparel)

Strongman Outfit (Apparel)

Cursed Broadsider (Weapon)

Cursed Rolling Pin (Weapon)

Cursed Sickle (Weapon)

Animatronic Clown (Plan)

Balloon Arch (Plan)

Bed of Nails (Plan)

Bouquet of Star Balloons (Plan)

Camo Backpack (Plan)

Cave Cricket Tube (Plan)

Circus Cage Trailer (Plan)

Fire Station Bell (Plan)

Golf Carts (Plan)

Grafton Monster Lamp (Plan)

Insurgent Hat (Plan)

Insurgent Outfit (Plan)

Junkyard Fountain (Plan)

Laser Gun Blue Camo Paint (Plan)

Marine Armor Helmet (Plan)

Plan: Missile Launcher Atom Cats Paint (Plan)

Neon Light Diner Clock (Plan)

Pink Sprinkles Power Armor Paints (Plan)

Radstag Hunting Knife (Plan)

Raw Cement Barricade (Plan)

Safari Crocolossus Backpack (Plan)

Safari Gorilla Backpack (Plan)

Scorchbeast Queen Plushie (Plan)

Scorched Tube (Plan)

Small Supply Crate (Plan)

Small Vault Girl Statue (Plan)

Snallygaster Plushie (Plan)

Strongman’s Super Sledge Paint (Plan)

Treasure Hunter Outfit (Plan)

Treasure Hunter Outfit Hat (Plan)

TV Aquarium (Plan)

Vault 76 Rug (Plan)

Wanamingo Plushie (Plan)

WV State Bird Rug (Plan)

Yao Guai Tube (Plan)

Ad

How to craft Mole Miner Pails

Kill them to get Pails (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Before we talk about where to find these Treasure Hunter Mole Miners, let's talk bout how to craft Miner Pails, should you need them. Three types can be crafted: Crafted Dusty Mole Miner Pail, Crafted Mole Miner Pail, and Crafted Ornate Mole Miner Pail. You'll need a Tinker’s Workbench to craft them. Here's a list of the items needed:

Ad

Crafted Dusty Mole Miner Pail : Empty Dusty Mole Miner Pail (x1), Screw (x6), and Steel (x20).

: Empty Dusty Mole Miner Pail (x1), Screw (x6), and Steel (x20). Crafted Mole Miner Pail : Empty Mole Miner Pail (x1), Screw (x6), Steel (x20), Silver (x5), and Spring (x5).

: Empty Mole Miner Pail (x1), Screw (x6), Steel (x20), Silver (x5), and Spring (x5). Crafted Ornate Mole Miner Pail: Empty Ornate Mole Miner Pail (x1), Screw (x6), Gold (x5), Silver x5, and Spring (x5).

Where to find Treasure Hunter Mole Miner in Fallout 76

Treasure Hunter Mole Miners can be found nearly everywhere, but some places are better than others. Here's a list of some of the best locations:

Ad

Tyler County Fairgrounds Lady Janet’s Soft Serve Morgantown Airport Lewisburg Lake Reynolds Abandoned Mine Shaft 3 Palace of the Winding Path Sunnytop Ski Lanes Autumn Acre Cabin Gnarled Shallows Thunder Mountain Berkeley Springs Kerwood Mine Firebase Major Firebase LT

That's about everything you need to know about the Hunt for the Treasure Hunter event and Treasure Hunter Mole Miners in general. Remember to attack them as soon as you lay eyes on them, as they tend to run away. During the event, try to get as many kills as possible, as there's a lot of loot to be found.

Ad

Read more Fallout 76 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More