Fallout 76 update today: Skyline Valley countdown and server downtime (June 12)

Coming today (June 12), the Skyline Valley update is quite literally game-changing for Fallout 76. This update will not introduce a seasonal offshore Expedition, but it will expand the map of the base game with a whole new region and introduce new quests, new Vaults, and new gear. Naturally, many fans are eager to know when the patch will go live.

Bethesda announced the Skyline Valley release date during the Xbox Games Showcase last week, but they have not confirmed when exactly you might get to play the update. However, if you are here for the Fallout 76 Skyline Valley release time, we can make an educated guess.

Read along to find out the latest updates on planned patch maintenance, and when you can expect to get your hands on the Skyline Valley update.

Fallout 76 update today: When does Skyline Valley patch deployment begin?

As mentioned earlier, Bethesda usually does not announce an exact release time for new Fallout 76 updates and seasons. However, the X account, Bethesda Support has revealed that the patch maintenance begins at 10 am ET (2 pm UTC) today, that is, June 12.

This is not the release time, but rather when the servers will be taken offline to deploy the Skyline Valley update. There are no indications yet as to when the servers will be back online, but we estimate it may take anything from two to five hours.

At the earliest, fans can expect to download and play the Skyline Valley update at 12 pm ET or 4 pm UTC.

Update: Fallout 76 Skyline Valley went live on 12:18pm ET.

Use up your Season 16 tickets before Fallout 76 server downtime begins today

With the release of the Skyline Valley update, a new Fallout 76 Season will also be available. This means your outstanding tickets from Season 16 will become obsolete. If you want to get anything else out of Season 16, now is the time to spend the tickets!

As mentioned earlier, server downtime begins today at 2 pm UTC (10 am ET). It is currently unknown how long of a downtown period it will be. We can expect servers to come back online within six hours at the latest. This article will be updated as and when more official information regarding server downtime is announced.

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley countdown for server downtime

The patch may take a few hours to deploy (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

If you are planning to play Fallout 76 today, take note of the server downtime. This may go without saying, but all players will be logged out of the game when the patch is deploying, and you will only get to try everything new in the Skyline Valley update once servers are back up.

Here's a countdown to the deployment of the patch (beginning of server downtime today):

