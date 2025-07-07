Glowing Fungus is one of the many irradiated consumables you will come across in Fallout 76. Post-war Appalachia is home to some interesting flora, and this is one of them. It exhibits a faint luminescent glow and can often be found growing in clusters, much like Mirelurks to a certain extent.
When consumed raw, they inflict +5 radiation and have a 2% chance of disease, but they will satisfy your hunger to a small amount if you need emergency rations. However, when cooked, additional benefits can be derived from Glowing Fungus.
With that being said, here's where to find them in Fallout 76.
Where to farm Glowing Fungus in Fallout 76
There are quite a few locations for you to explore and find some Glowing Fungus. Some of these areas will be more challenging than others, so be prepared for the worst when you go out on your mushroom-picking adventures. Here's the list of locations:
- Glowing Fungus can be found along the river in Flatwoods and the dried-up riverbed from Flatwoods to Hillfolk Hotdogs.
- The tunnel under Highway 65.
- Gnarled Shallows.
- Mire's Eye.
- Abandoned Waste Dump.
- Hillside Cavern Tunnel near the abandoned nuclear missile silo entrance.
- Firebase Hancock.
- AVR Medical Center interior.
- Carson Family Bunker.
- Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant (Basement).
- Burdette Manor.
If you're a beginner, Flatwoods is probably the best location for you. You can find 50-odd Glowing Fungus, which is a lot when you're just starting out. Stockpile as much as you can for when you need them for crafting, but remember that you'll need a fridge to stop them from rapidly degrading.
What is Glowing Fungus used for in Fallout 76?
As mentioned, if you need some emergency rations, you can consume Glowing Fungus, as long as you're okay with the side effects. But to truly make use of this consumable, it's best to use it to craft the following items:
- Bloatfly Loaf
- Detoxing Salve (Savage Divide)
- Disease Cure (Cranberry Bog)
- Disease Cure (The Mire)
- Glowing Fungus Puree
- Glowing Fungus Soup
- Healing Salve (The Mire)
- Fermentable Pickaxe Pilsner
- Radaway
- Water Filter
The aforementioned items have much more utility, especially Radaway, which will be your most consumed item if you plan on exploring irradiated areas. Other consumables on the list are also useful in certain instances.
Read more articles here: