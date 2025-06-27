Fallout 76: Mirelurk Hunter locations 

The wasteland of Fallout 76 is filled with intrigue, mystery, and danger. With the Gone Fission update recently released, you'll be spending a lot of time around water bodies, which, in turn, will unwittingly lead you to encounter Mirelurk Hunters. These deadly predators have high mobility, melee damage, and can strike even from a distance. Suffice it to say, staying away from them is a good idea.

However, at times, you will need to find Mirelurk Hunters to take pictures of them. This is just one of the many wacky tasks you could receive in-game, and while it's dangerous, it can be rewarding as well.

With that in mind, here's where to find Mirelurk Hunters in Fallout 76.

Where to find Mirelurk Hunters in Fallout 76

(Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In total, as of the moment, there are 11 locations where Mirelurk Hunters can spawn in Fallout 76. Of course, you could find them lurking about random water bodies, but these locations are more of a guarantee and less of an uncertainty. Here's the list:

Grafton Lake (Mirelurk hunters are known to appear here during the "Swarm of Suitors" event)

(Mirelurk hunters are known to appear here during the "Swarm of Suitors" event) Lake Reynolds

Vault 94 (Go Inside Vault 94 to find them)

(Go Inside Vault 94 to find them) Ohio River Adventures (Spawn near large waterbodies, and can be triggered with a quest)

(Spawn near large waterbodies, and can be triggered with a quest) Spruce Knob Lake

Highland Marsh (Mirelurk Queen spawns here as well)

(Mirelurk Queen spawns here as well) New River Gorge Resort

Summersville (Look west of Summersville)

(Look west of Summersville) Sunrise Field (Mirelurk Queen spawns here as well)

(Mirelurk Queen spawns here as well) Quarry X3 (Mirelurk King and Queen spawns here as well)

(Mirelurk King and Queen spawns here as well) Mac's Farm (Potential Mirelurk spawn)

Since the task at hand is usually to take just one picture of the creature, you won't have to look for multiple Mirelurk Hunters. In case you're wondering, you can first kill one and take pictures later to complete the "Take A Camera Picture Of A Mirelurk Hunter" quest. There's no need to try and get the perfect angle while the critter draws breath.

On an ending note, there's more than one type of Mirelurk Hunter. There are eight variants to be exact, and more could be introduced in future updates. Some are more hard-hitting than others, so venture carefully when trying to take the perfect picture.

That's everything you need to know about where to find Mirelurk Hunters in Fallout 76. While up and about, looking for them, you can even go Fishing. You'll need to complete the Casting Off quest to unlock this mechanic, but it will be worth the time and effort.

Just be sure to stay wary of your surroundings while Fishing in Fallout 76, or you may get caught off guard and attacked.

