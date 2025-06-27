Nuka Cola Cranberry is a variant of Nuka Cola found in Fallout 76. It was produced before the Great War kicked off and was created using celery-flavored sparkling waters mixed with artificial flavors. Much like everything that stems from good marketing, it was packaged and sold as a product that contained health benefits, which is not entirely true.
Fast forward to 2102, and Nuka Cola Cranberry is rather hard to come by, but not impossible. This elusive drink can be found if you know where to look and you're willing to search for it. It'll take some time and effort, but it will pay off in the end.
Here's where you can find Nuka Cola Cranberry in Fallout 76.
Where to find Nuka Cola Cranberry in Fallout 76
As mentioned, if you're willing to look for it, there are several places you can search to find this elusive drink. Some locations will be harder to navigate than others, but there's no harm in trying your luck:
Ash Heap
- Belching Betty
- The Sludge Works
- Near Bastion Park
The Forest
- Clancy Manor
- The Kill Box
- Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant
- Point Pleasant
The Mire
- Moth-Home
Savage Divide
- Ammo dump
- Sacrament
- Scenic overlook
- Spruce Knob Channels
- The Whitespring Station
- New Appalachian Central Trainyard
- Hornwright Estate
- Dent & Sons Construction
Aside from these locations, you can obtain Nuka Cola Cranberry from your CAMP: Nuka-Cola Collectron station and Nuka-Cola Mystery Machine. Interact with these to obtain the drink. However, the drop chance is very low, so it will take some time to obtain. However, this will ensure you don't have to go out and explore the wastelands in an attempt to find the drink.
What does Nuka Cola Cranberry do in Fallout 76?
Nuka Cola Cranberry can be consumed to restore 40 HP. It's great if you need some instant healing, but it's more valuable as an XP booster. When consumed, it gives you a +2% to XP for 10 minutes. You'll also be tasked with consuming Nuka Cola Cranberry for quests, but that's a different aspect altogether.
