Nuka Cola Cranberry is a variant of Nuka Cola found in Fallout 76. It was produced before the Great War kicked off and was created using celery-flavored sparkling waters mixed with artificial flavors. Much like everything that stems from good marketing, it was packaged and sold as a product that contained health benefits, which is not entirely true.

Ad

Fast forward to 2102, and Nuka Cola Cranberry is rather hard to come by, but not impossible. This elusive drink can be found if you know where to look and you're willing to search for it. It'll take some time and effort, but it will pay off in the end.

Here's where you can find Nuka Cola Cranberry in Fallout 76.

Where to find Nuka Cola Cranberry in Fallout 76

Nuka-Cola Collectron station (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

As mentioned, if you're willing to look for it, there are several places you can search to find this elusive drink. Some locations will be harder to navigate than others, but there's no harm in trying your luck:

Ad

Trending

Ash Heap

Belching Betty

The Sludge Works

Near Bastion Park

The Forest

Clancy Manor

The Kill Box

Kanawha Nuka-Cola plant

Point Pleasant

The Mire

Moth-Home

Savage Divide

Ammo dump

Sacrament

Scenic overlook

Spruce Knob Channels

The Whitespring Station

New Appalachian Central Trainyard

Hornwright Estate

Dent & Sons Construction

Aside from these locations, you can obtain Nuka Cola Cranberry from your CAMP: Nuka-Cola Collectron station and Nuka-Cola Mystery Machine. Interact with these to obtain the drink. However, the drop chance is very low, so it will take some time to obtain. However, this will ensure you don't have to go out and explore the wastelands in an attempt to find the drink.

Ad

What does Nuka Cola Cranberry do in Fallout 76?

Nuka Cola Cranberry can be consumed for HP and XP boost (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Nuka Cola Cranberry can be consumed to restore 40 HP. It's great if you need some instant healing, but it's more valuable as an XP booster. When consumed, it gives you a +2% to XP for 10 minutes. You'll also be tasked with consuming Nuka Cola Cranberry for quests, but that's a different aspect altogether.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More