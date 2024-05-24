Fallout 76: Where to find Yao Guai

Yao Guai is one of the many radiated nightmares that roam the post-nuclear world. Fallout 76 is based in West Virginia, and although almost unrecognizable, it still has some of the identifying aspects of the real-world American State. This includes the iconic architecture and bears. Not the normal black fur ones, but giant, radiated, red-eyed, bloodthirsty ones.

In the Fallout lore, these radiated bears are called the Yao Guai. Yao Guai is a Mandarin term, which roughly translates into Strange Monster. Once killed, these beasts drop hide as well as meat that can be cooked into special dishes that bestow the consumer with special attributes. Occasionally, they can also drop some legendary loot.

Fallout 76: A list of Yao Guai locations

The locations of the "Strange Monster" in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Yao Guai are quite common in Fallout 76. They start spawning very frequently once you hit Level 21 and above. However, if you are in the early game and want to get some Yao Guai hide or meat for some craft, you can check these locations:

At Dolly Sods Wilderness, there are always two to be found: one at the entry on the road and one on the way to Dolly Sods Campground.

There are always two west of Mountainside Bed & Breakfast, located along the railway line, going downhill.

You can find one outside of Site Alpha at all times.

Yao Guai is consistently located near Monongah Overlook.

Yao Guai is normally located in the parking lot of Philippi Battlefield Cemetery.

Occasionally located at Beckwith Farm.

Occasionally located at Middle Mountain Cabins in Fallout 76.

Is occasionally located at Graninger Farm.

Occasionally seen at The Whitespring Resort's garden area.

Can occasionally be located in front of the Pumpkin House.

Occasionally available at the Seneca Rocks Visitor Center in Fallout 76.

May be located in the heart of the golf course at The Whitespring Golf Club, in a cave.

Occasionally, one may show up at the Free Range event.

Rewards for killing Yao Guai in Fallout 76

What will you get for killing it? (Image via Bethesda)

Killing a Yao Guai drops the following items in Fallout 76:

Yao guai meat

Yao guai hide

Loose springs

Waste acid

Occasionally, they can also drop:

Glowing blood

Glowing meat

Prime meat

That’s all there is to know about Yao Guai in Fallout 76 and the benefits of killing them. Keep in mind these creatures are extremely hostile, so approach them at your own peril. Using a .45 mm pistol or sniper rifle and shooting some headshots can make easy work of the Yao Guai.

