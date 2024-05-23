How to get Marsupial Serum in Fallout 76

The Marsupial Serum in Fallout 76 is a consumable item that grants the Marsupial mutation to your character, increasing your Carry Weight capacity by 20 and also boosting your jump height. However, like all mutations in Fallout 76, it has a downside — it reduces your Intelligence stat by four. That said, consuming the serum will not only grant you the mutation but also suppress its negative effect for an hour.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Marsupial Serum in Fallout 76, including how to purchase, craft, or farm it.

Where to get Marsupial Serum in Fallout 76

The Marsupial Serum in Fallout 76 is a flask of green liquid that can be obtained in several ways. You can buy it, acquire its recipe and craft it, or earn it as a reward from public events. The first two methods are more reliable, while the last depends on luck, as the bonuses are randomized.

The Whitespring Bunker is located in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

To purchase the Marsupial Serum in Fallout 76, head to the Whitespring Bunker. Access it through the service entrance and pass through the inactive decontamination archways. Turn right into a red-colored stairway that leads downstairs. At the bottom, you will find a larger red-colored room. The entrance to the Science Wing will be the first door to the left.

The MODUS Science Terminal is a vendor in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Continue towards the Genetics Lab inside the Science Wing, where you will find the MODUS Science Terminal. This computer vendor allows you to purchase the Marsupial Serum in Fallout 76.

However, the serums sold by this trading terminal are randomized. So, you might have to server-hop several times to refresh the list of purchasable serums until the one you're looking for becomes available.

You can purchase the Marsupial Serum for 2000 Caps.

Fallout 76: Marsupial Serum crafting requirements

You can craft various items at the Chemistry Station (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Alternatively, you can purchase the Marsupial Serum recipe from the Modus Science Terminal for 10,000 Caps and craft it at a Chemistry Station.

Once you have the recipe, you will require the following items to make it:

Three Fiberglass

Five Oil

One Pure Crimson Flux

One Ultracite

Potential Marsupial Serum locations in Fallout 76

The Mutated Package is a canister with various randomized rewards (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Lastly, you can acquire the Marsupial Serum from Mutated Packages or Mutated Party Packs, which are rewards for completing various Mutated public events that occur once an hour. These are standard events with a mutation modifier. However, as previously mentioned, their rewards are randomized, so the acquisition Marsupial Serum through this method is not guaranteed.

