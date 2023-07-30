Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail PC minimum and recommended system requirements revealed

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will command a fresh set of minimum and recommended system requirements. It was only a matter of time, but due to the visual upgrades in-game, players might need to beef up their systems slightly. There’s always a chance these figures could change since Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail isn’t arriving until Summer 2024.

However, to check if your PC can handle the game as of right now, here are the updated system requirements.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

While there were updates to the system requirements for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail, they aren’t incredibly difficult to meet. In case of minimum requirements, your average PC or laptop should have no problem getting there. However, the game does take up a significant amount of space, as any long-term MMORPG.

This MMO has always been pretty, but it's getting a major increase (Image via Square Enix)

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 or higher

Intel Core i7-6700 or higher RAM: 8GB

8GB Available Disk Drive Space: 140GB or more (HDD)

140GB or more (HDD) GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher

Nvidia Geforce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher Resolution: 1280x720

Proceedings do ramp up a bit for the recommended system requirements, but it’s still not too taxing for a modern gaming PC. During the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail presentation, when this information was revealed, Naoki Yoshida did recommend some players to upgrade to a more powerful gaming PC.

FF14 Dawntrail will really ramp up the game's visual quality (Image via Square Enix)

However, this wasn’t just for Final Fantasy 14 and its new essentials. He insisted it would help them play a wide variety of games, as the Producer of the acclaimed MMO is an avid gamer himself.

One of the biggest leaps arrives with the RAM, compared to the minimum requirements. 16 GB is more common in modern PCs, but players might need to invest in a new motherboard.

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or higher

Intel Core i7-9700 or higher RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Available Disk Drive Space: 140GB or more (SDD)

140GB or more (SDD) GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon 5600 or higher

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon 5600 or higher Resolution: 1920x1080

Unfortunately, if you want to play Final Fantasy 14 at the recommended system requirements, an Nvidia 1080 GPU won't cut it. You’ll need at least the RTX 2060. GPU prices appear to be falling right now, so it shouldn’t be too expensive.

It was only a matter of time before Final Fantasy 14 bolstered its system requirements. As stated before, the figures could easily change, depending on how taxing the graphical update is, once Summer 2024 rolls around.