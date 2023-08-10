Final Fantasy 14 guide - How to unlock the Phoenix Riser cosmetic

Final Fantasy 14 fans can now unlock the Phoenix Riser cosmetic, thanks to the Moonfire Faire festival. Like all holidays in the MMO, this event is relatively short, involving a few cutscenes but lacking any combat. Thankfully, completing the two quests involved in this ordeal won’t take more than 20 minutes. However, it’s worth unlocking a cosmetic that all races and jobs can use in the game.

This event is only available for a limited time, so don’t hesitate to unlock the Phoenix Riser on your characters across Final Fantasy 14’s many servers. If you want the cosmetic outfit, head to Limsa Lominsa and begin the story.

Beginning the Final Fantasy 14 quest for the Phoenix Riser outfit

Requirements

Level 30 Disciple of War or Magic

Access to Limsa Lominsa

It's easy to start this holiday event (Image via Square Enix)

Provided you are level 30 in Final Fantasy 14, you can begin the holiday event for the Phoenix Riser cosmetic suit. The suit is only two pieces, a full-body suit and the helmet, which any race can wear, and you can’t mix and match the outfit pieces with other gear.

Teleport to Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks in Final Fantasy 14, and take the Aetheryte to the Aftcastle. Head south to X: 11.5, Y: 13.8, and speak to Mayaru Moyaru. She will put you on a quest, Allergic to Sunshine, which takes you to Costa del Sol. It’s held in the same area where previous Moonfire Faire events occurred.

Completing the Final Fantasy 14 quests for the Phoenix Riser outfit

Final Fantasy 14’s Moonfire Faire holiday event has officially begun, and you’re two short quests away from unlocking the Phoenix Riser costume. Upon arriving in Costa del Sol, head northeast to the large island. Your quest objective marker will be there.

Head to Costa del Sol and begin the cutscenes you need to sit through (Image via Square Enix)

This will set you into another cutscene after you speak with Haermaga at X: 36, Y: 26.6. This cutscene leads you back towards the main island at X: 31.5, Y: 30.5. This sets a new cutscene in motion, where you’ll see Lyonell in the Phoenix Riser outfit and Haermaga. Let it play out. Complete the current quest, and take on the next one at this same location. This quest is I Am the Sunshine.

In Final Fantasy 14, there's no wrong way to complete this quest. To unlock this cosmetic, you need to help Lyonell keep the people of Costa del Sol safe. Despite your choice, Lyonell will do what he believes is right for him, so just let it all play out and enjoy it.

You can change the color of the outfit with a variety of dye colors in FF14 (Image via Square Enix)

After the cutscenes all end, complete the quest, and you’ll receive the Phoenix Riser outfit. You’re free to dye it whatever color you see fit to make yourself look like a wide variety of Kamen Riders, Super Sentai heroes, and Ultraman characters.

The Moonfire Faire event will be available in FF14 from August 10, 2023, until Saturday, August 26, so there’s a limited time to participate in this exciting holiday event.