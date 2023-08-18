Final Fantasy 14's 10th Anniversary Moogle Hunt: Event duration, objectives, rewards, and more 

Final Fantasy 14 has a special version of the Moogle Hunt to celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary. Like all previous events, you will grind through dungeons in groups to acquire Tomestones, which can then be traded in for items. However, the amount of Tomestones you get has been increased, and so has the value of the items you can receive as a result.

Like all Moogle Hunts, this will only be in Final Fantasy 14 for a limited time. Some rewards may never be seen again, so don’t miss out on this opportunity. We have all the options for objectives to complete, the duration of the event, and what amazing rewards you can unlock during this limited time.

When does Final Fantasy 14’s 10th Anniversary Moogle Hunt take place?

Final Fantasy 14’s 10th Anniversary Moogle Hunt will begin on August 27, 2023, and will last until the release of Patch 6.5. While unfortunately, there’s no confirmed release date, fans do know it will be coming in early October 2023. That gives you well over a month’s time to farm all the mounts, emotes, and minions they’re missing.

For those new to the Moogle Hunt, players group up and queue for specific dungeons, which will be marked with a special icon in their UI. Completing these in a group, not solo, will net a set amount of Irregular Tomestones. You then trade those to the Itinerant Moogle for rewards.

All objectives in Final Fantasy 14’s 10th Anniversary Moogle Hunt

Z1T9 (Unreal) is one of a mountain of objectives you can complete for Final Fantasy 14's Moogle Hunt. (Image via Square Enix)

You will not receive Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pagentry if you're using Duty Support or Adventurer Squadrons. You cannot use “unrestricted party” unless you use “Level Sync” as well. Square Enix also stated there may be an error for Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal), where the icon does not show. They did state that you will still get your reward at the end.

Each objective, whether it’s PVE or PVP, will give you Tomestones each time you complete them in Final Fantasy 14. The Moogle Hunt does not care how many times you grind in a day, either. Just don’t push too hard. Here are the objectives you need to be aware of.

You can also go through Final Fantasy 14's collaboration with NieR, for the Moogle Hunt (Image via Square Enix)

Objectives that give 14 Tomestones

Euphrosyne (Level 90 Raid)

The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach (Level 80 Raid)

The Orbonne Monastery (Level 70 Raid)

Dun Scaith (Level 60 Raid)

The Praetorium (Level 50 Dungeon)

Objectives that give 12 Tomestones

Aglaia (Level 90 Raid)

The Puppets’ Bunker (Level 80 Raid)

The Ridorana Lighthouse (Level 70 Raid)

Objectives that give 10 Tomestones

The Copied Factory (Level 80 Raid)

The Royal City of Rabanastre (Level 70 Raid)

The Weeping City of Mhach (Level 60 Raid)

Objectives that give 6 or 10 Tomestones

Hidden Gorge (Level 30 PVP)

Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) (Level 30 PVP)

The Fields of Glory (Shatter) (Level 30 PVP)

Seal Rock (Seize) (Level 30 PVP)

Objectives that give 5 Tomestones

Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) (Level 90 Trial)

The Dead Ends (Level 90 Dungeon)

The Aitascope (Level 89 Dungeon)

Ktisis Hyperboreia (Level 87 Dungeon)

Vanaspati (Level 85 Dungeon)

The Tower of Babil (Level 83 Dungeon)

The Tower of Zot (Level 81 Dungeon)

Castrum Meridianum (Level 50 Dungeon)

Objectives that give 6 Tomestones

The Void Ark (Level 60 Raid)

The Labyrinth of the Ancients (Level 50 Raid)

Syrcus Tower (Level 50 Raid)

The World of Darkness (Level 50 Raid)

The Porta Decumana (Level 50 Trial)

Objectives that give 4 Tomestones

Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Anabaseios: The Eleventh Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Anabaseios: The Tenth Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Anabaseios: The Ninth Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Objectives that give 3 Tomestones

Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Abyssos: The Seventh Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Abyssos: The Sixth Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Abyssos: The Fifth Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Asphodelos: The Third Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Asphodelos: The Second Circle (Level 90 Raid)

Asphodelos: The First Circle (Level 90 Raid)

As you can see, many of these dungeons, trials, and raids are from the most current expansion, Endwalker. As long as you have access to this content, you can queue for them to your heart's content. If you get these options in your Roulettes, that also counts.

All exchangeable items during Final Fantasy 14’s 10th Anniversary Moogle Hunt

You can unlock this mount, the Lunar Kamuy, as a reward. (Image via Square Enix)

Itinerant Moogle locations:

Limsa Lominsa (Lower Decks): 9.4, 11.6

9.4, 11.6 New Gridania: 12.4, 12.1

12.4, 12.1 Ul’dah (Steps of Nald): 9.6, 9.1

Just look for the Moogle with the Final Fantasy 14 10th Anniversary symbol, and that’s exactly who you need to talk to. There will almost always be a crowd around the Moogle Hunt vendor as well. It will be quite easy to spot during this event.

When it comes to the Triple Triad cards, there are some exceptions. Cards that have a number next to them have certain requirements, which I’ll list below.

Triple Triad requirements

*1: Complete Triple Triad Trial

*2: Complete A Secret From Everyone

*3: Complete The Fire-bird Down Below

*4: Complete The City of Lost Angels

Item Tomestone Cost Ten Year Anniversary Framer's Kit 10 Fat Cat Parasol 100 Warrior of Light Card*1 100 Modern Aesthetics - Both Ways 100 Samurai Barding 100 Ballroom Etiquette - Insufficient Petticoats 80 Ballroom Etiquette - Excessive Petticoats 50 Ballroom Etiquette - Uncouth Congratulations 50 Ballroom Etiquette - Next, Godliness 50 Ballroom Etiquette - Pointed Misgivings 50 Fae Gwiber Trumpet 50 Big Shell Whistle 50 Tyrannosaur Horn 50 Disembodied Head Resonator 50 Answers Orchestrion Roll 50 To the Edge Orchestrion Roll 50 The Final Day Orchestrion Roll 50 Modern Aesthetics - Styled for Hire 50 Shoebill 50 Forgiven Hate 50 Verdant Partition 50 Reveling Kamuy Fife 30 Blissful Kamuy Fife 30 Legendary Kamuy Fife 30 Auspicious Kamuy Fife 30 Lunar Kamuy Fife 30 Euphonious Kamuy Fife 30 Hallowed Kamuy Fife 30 Dancing Mad - Movement I Orchestrion Roll 30 Dancing Mad - Movement II Orchestrion Roll 30 Dancing Mad - Movement III Orchestrion Roll 30 Sky Blue Parasol 30 Toad Head 30 Toad Suit 30 Skylight Chandelier 20 Rustic Chocobo Counter 20 Wood Slat Partition 20 Paissa Swing Chair 20 La Noscean Grape Pergola 20 Fruitful Fountain 20 Cloud Acorn Chandelier 20 Gnath Card*2 10 Yugiri Mistwalker Card*1 10 Suzaku Card*3 7 Ultima, the High Seraph Card*4 7 Paissa Patissier 7 Paissa Threadpuller 7 Treasure Box 7 Fat Cat 7 The Garden's Gates Orchestrion Roll 7 Scarf of Wondrous Wit 1 Goobbue Earring 1 Dodo Earring 1 Cactuar Earring 1 Bomb Earrings 1 Coblyn Earring 1 Taoist Moogle 1 Magicked Prism (Job Mastery)x 10 1

The Legendary Kamuy Fife is another option to unlock here. (Image via Square Enix)

There are plenty of items to unlock throughout the course of this event. If you get all the Fifes, for example, that gives you access to the Nine-Tailed Fox mount from the Stormblood expansion.

The Final Fantasy 14 10th Anniversary Moogle Hunt is only available for a limited time in-game. It starts on August 27, 2023, and will run until Patch 6.5 drops in-game. You can learn more about the future release of the Xbox version of this MMO here.