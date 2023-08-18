Final Fantasy 14 The Rising 2023: Unlocking Rising Phoenix mount, event duration, rewards, and more

The Rising is one of Final Fantasy 14’s more important holidays. After A Realm Reborn launched, it was one of the two holidays in the game. This particular one replaced the original Foundation Day, making it important to the overall event calendar. This year’s holiday also has the distinction of celebrating 10 years of FF14. That means the reward is going to be a special one - A gorgeous Phoenix mount.

The event is coming soon and will be available until the 6.5 patch launch. Players will have plenty of time to log in, complete the related quests, and pick up their incredible new mount. Here’s what you need to know about this upcoming holiday in Final Fantasy 14.

When does The Rising 2023 take place in Final Fantasy 14?

It won't be hard to get this quest started (Image via Square Enix)

Location and Starting Quest

Location: Ul’dah (Steps of Nald)

Ul’dah (Steps of Nald) Coordinates: X: 10.1, Y: 8.7

X: 10.1, Y: 8.7 Quest Giver: Kipih Jakkya

Kipih Jakkya Starting Quest: Siblings Rising

The Rising 2023 is Final Fantasy 14’s next major seasonal event. It begins on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 12 am PDT and will run for a lengthy period of time as well - until patch 6.5 drops in-game. While we don’t have a hard confirmation date of when that will be, we do have a release window - Late October 2023.

As is tradition in Final Fantasy 14, you need to be at least level 15 and have access to the capital city where this occurs. One of the few exceptions was this year’s Moonfire Faire, which required you to be level 30.

How to unlock Rising Phoenix mount and other rewards for Final Fantasy 14 The Rising?

Music, a mount, and a cute picture are this year's rewards (Image via Square Enix)

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed guide to unlocking the Phoenix mount during Final Fantasy 14’s next holiday event. However, since this is a traditional FF14 holiday, it’s likely going to be the ultimate reward for finishing your quest chain.

In addition, there are three other items, but it’s unclear if they will be given to you at the same time as the Rising Phoenix Whistle. Here are all the rewards that are currently available:

Holiday rewards in FF14

Rising Phoenix Whistle (Mount)

The Rising Advertisement (Wall-mounted picture)

The Land Reborn Orchestrion Roll (Orchestrion Roll)

Pom from the Heavens Orchestrion Roll (Orchestrion Roll)

That said, Square Enix's mini-site does state these are Seasonal event rewards, so it’s likely they will be given to you at the conclusion of the quest. You will also be able to unlock certain items from earlier versions of this holiday as well. When the quest for this event becomes available, we’ll give you a full write-up on how to tackle it.

FF14’s The Rising 2023 will begin on August 27, 2023, and run until Patch 6.5. If you’ve completed the Moonfire Faire and want to change the look of your Phoenix Riser gear, try this guide.