Best Final Fantasy 14 Dye Colors to turn your Phoenix Riser into a classic Power Ranger

Dyeing Final Fantasy 14’s Phoenix Riser can transform it into a variety of Power Ranger designs. While you cannot change the suit’s properties, you can make it resemble some classic characters from both American and Japanese television shows. At no small personal expense, I’ve gathered up some Dye colors and looked to see which would suit particular characters the best.

As a fair warning, a few of these Dyes can be frightfully expensive, but most cost just a handful of Gil in Final Fantasy 14. However, if you want your Phoenix Riser suit to look like a particular Power Ranger, look no further.

Best Final Fantasy 14 Dye colors to make Phoenix Riser become a Power Ranger

1) Default/Ruby Red: MMPR Red/Tyranno Ranger, Zeo Red, Time Force Red and more

Red Ranger in FF14 (Image via Square Enix)

Red Power Rangers have it easy in Final Fantasy 14. You don’t really have to use any particular Dye colors for the Phoenix Riser, but I went back and re-dyed it Ruby Red. An inexpensive but flashy color, it’s suitable for the leaders of a variety of Super Sentai teams. While there are some color differences in a few of the red suits, it’s not as bad as, say, Blue or Green Rangers.

In the American shows, Red Rangers tend to be cool and level-headed, but in the Super Sentai franchise, they lean towards hot-headed, fiery temper, and occasionally quite reckless.

2) Cactuar Green: Green Ranger/Dragon Ranger

Green Ranger in FF14 (Image via Square Enix)

Green might be the most finicky color for the Phoenix Riser suit in Final Fantasy 14. When it comes to these color Dyes, there are a few I think could fit Green Rangers over the years in Power Rangers. Cactuar Green and Ochu Green I think are solid choices for the original Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver.

Cactuar Green can also work for Zeo Green/OhGreen. I feel like Ochu Green might also work for the Green Samurai Ranger in Ninja Storm. Green and Blue are the hardest colors to parse, as they vary wildly from series to series. Once you complete the Moonfire Faire, this is one of the best picks for the Phoenix Riser.

3) Dragoon Blue: MMPR Blue/TriceraRanger, SPD Blue/DekaBlue

Blue Ranger in FF14 (Image via Square Enix)

Blue Rangers across the Power Rangers franchise also have differing colors, but it’s easier to spot the differences. Female Blue Rangers tend to have lighter colors - Ninja Storm and Mystic Force are excellent examples of that.

In Final Fantasy 14, if you want to emulate Billy Cranston of MMPR, Dragoon Blue is the best option. It also feels similar enough to SPD/Deka Blue, when it comes to more contemporary series. If you’re the brains behind your static group, try Dragoon Blue for your Phoenix Riser.

4) Jet Black/General-purpose Jet Black: Magna Defender, Dino Thunder Black/AbareBlack, MMPR Black, and more

Black Ranger in FF14 (Image via Square Enix)

When it comes to the Black Ranger suits in Power Rangers, that’s an easy fit. There aren’t often different shades of black. However, I picked the ones that I thought looked the coolest. I will warn you that this Dye in Final Fantasy 14 is not cheap. On Diablolos, this one was running me about 400,000 Gil a pot, and you need two.

Honestly, you’re better off going to the FF14 Online Store and spending $7.50 on a ten-pack of Jet Black or Pure White. Both of them are prohibitively expensive. But if you want to look like one of the coolest Black Power Rangers, that’s what you need for your Phoenix Riser. The other colors like Soot will do in a pinch, but this is the real proper color.

5) Pure White/General-purpose Pure White: White Ranger/Kiba Ranger, AbareKiller/Dino Thunder White Ranger, MagiMother/White Mystic Ranger

White Ranger in FF14 (Image via Square Enix)

Are there any Power Rangers cooler than the white-suited ones? Not that I can think of. This translates well into the Phoenix Riser outfit in Final Fantasy 14. Having the gold trim and gold chest piece helps you look like both the White Ranger and AbareKiller perfectly. Once players can add a second Dye color, these suits will only get more aesthetically pleasing.

Again, other white shades might look solid, but Pure White looks like sheer excellence given form. Like Jet Black, it’s incredibly expensive - running me 500,000+ Gil for each pot of Dye. It’s not cheap, but it’s the best Dye color for the Phoenix Riser in Final Fantasy 14.

The Phoenix Riser is the latest cosmetic in Final Fantasy 14. It’s a gorgeous tribute to the Power Rangers/Super Sentai franchise, while also celebrating 10 years of Final Fantasy 14. If you want to learn more about the recent Fan Fest, you can do so here.