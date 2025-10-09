Final Fantasy XIV: How to get Sacramental Spirits

Sacramental Spirits are key to fighting Final Fantasy XIV Pilgrim’s Traverse’s final boss. Once you reach the boss, you can sacrifice a variety of Sacramental items to adjust the stats of that boss. Unleashed in FFXIV patch 7.35, it’s the current ultimate challenge of the game. The downside to the Sacramental Spirits items, is that other than one quest, there are very few ways to farm them.

Ad

If you’re looking to farm some Sacramental Spirits in Final Fantasy XIV, it’s not going to be as hard as it sounds. While they do primarily drop in Pilgrim’s Traverse, there’s one other very easy way to get them; and it’s not expensive right now, either.

Where to get Sacramental Spirits in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Pilgrim’s Traverse is the only place you can technically farm Sacramental Spirits. You’ll find them in the various Accursed Hoard (Gold) chests in the dungeon. By activating a Pomander of Intuition, you will be able to tell if a floor has a Accursed Hoard chest.

Ad

Trending

You can get Sacramental Spirits from the Accursed Hoard, or from the Market Board (Image via Square Enix)

Once you have the various sacks of treasure from those boxes, bring them to Tyr Marn and ask him to “Appraise a piece of the Accursed or Blessed Hoard”, and he’ll do that.

Ad

You'll just have to keep grinding sections of Pilgrim's Traverse; you may get lucky and get lots of Accursed Hoard and thus, more shots at Sacramental Spirits; or you might not. If you’re lucky, you’ll get some Sacramental Spirits, alongside other great items. However, there’s a much easier way, though it will cost you some Gil.

You can just head to the Market Board in Final Fantasy XIV to buy Sacramental Spirits. After checking on my primary server, Diabolos, you can buy Sacramental Spirits for around a thousand Gil apiece. That’s really not too bad.

Ad

If you’re planning on revisiting that fight, buy them while they’re cheap! The price could always skyrocket, if people decide it has greater value. I cannot guarantee they won’t get more expensive, but it’s another option if you don’t want to constantly grind Pilgrim’s Traverse.

Finally, you can ask friends/Free Company mates, if they have any to spare, that they might trade or sell. These are the three primary ways to get Sacramental Spirits. If you complete one of the final Pilgrim's Traverse dungeons, A Branch and Their Sapling, you'll receive Sacramental Spirits and other useful items; sadly, you can only do this once per character.

Ad

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More