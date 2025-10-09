Final Fantasy XIV: How to get Sacramental Spirits

Sacramental Spirits are key to fighting Final Fantasy XIV Pilgrim’s Traverse’s final boss. Once you reach the boss, you can sacrifice a variety of Sacramental items to adjust the stats of that boss. Unleashed in FFXIV patch 7.35, it’s the current ultimate challenge of the game. The downside to the Sacramental Spirits items, is that other than one quest, there are very few ways to farm them.
If you’re looking to farm some Sacramental Spirits in Final Fantasy XIV, it’s not going to be as hard as it sounds. While they do primarily drop in Pilgrim’s Traverse, there’s one other very easy way to get them; and it’s not expensive right now, either.
Where to get Sacramental Spirits in Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV’s Pilgrim’s Traverse is the only place you can technically farm Sacramental Spirits. You’ll find them in the various Accursed Hoard (Gold) chests in the dungeon. By activating a Pomander of Intuition, you will be able to tell if a floor has a Accursed Hoard chest.
Once you have the various sacks of treasure from those boxes, bring them to Tyr Marn and ask him to “Appraise a piece of the Accursed or Blessed Hoard”, and he’ll do that.
You'll just have to keep grinding sections of Pilgrim's Traverse; you may get lucky and get lots of Accursed Hoard and thus, more shots at Sacramental Spirits; or you might not. If you’re lucky, you’ll get some Sacramental Spirits, alongside other great items. However, there’s a much easier way, though it will cost you some Gil.
You can just head to the Market Board in Final Fantasy XIV to buy Sacramental Spirits. After checking on my primary server, Diabolos, you can buy Sacramental Spirits for around a thousand Gil apiece. That’s really not too bad.
If you’re planning on revisiting that fight, buy them while they’re cheap! The price could always skyrocket, if people decide it has greater value. I cannot guarantee they won’t get more expensive, but it’s another option if you don’t want to constantly grind Pilgrim’s Traverse.
Finally, you can ask friends/Free Company mates, if they have any to spare, that they might trade or sell. These are the three primary ways to get Sacramental Spirits. If you complete one of the final Pilgrim's Traverse dungeons, A Branch and Their Sapling, you'll receive Sacramental Spirits and other useful items; sadly, you can only do this once per character.
Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features
- Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2026: When, where, and what to expect
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Calculated Evolution walkthrough
- Final Fantasy XIV Occult Crescent guide: Where to farm demiatma for Phantom Weapons
- Final Fantasy XIV: How to unlock Dawntrail Relic Weapons (Phantom Weapons)