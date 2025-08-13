Final Fantasy XIV: Moonfire Faire 2025 guide

Final Fantasy XIV’s Moonfire Faire 2025 has officially begun and will last through most of August 2025. It requires you to be at least level 30 and have access to Limsa Lominsa, Upper Decks, as that’s where the quest begins. This year’s rewards include the Maritime Cosmetic set (Sunglasses, Top, Shorts, Sandals), which defaults to a brilliant neon yellow and black color palette.

Ad

Unlike some other events in other MMOs, Final Fantasy XIV’s Moonfire Faire 2025 won’t require a lot of time from you. It makes getting the rewards nice and easy, instead of being forced to grind tons of RNG-related events. However, if you want to know what you must do, we’re here to help.

How to complete the Moonfire Faire 2025 event in Final Fantasy XIV

The Moonfire Faire 2025 in Final Fantasy XIV will be available between August 13, 2025, and August 26, 2025. You can find the quest Dressed to Protect in Limsa Lominsa, Upper Decks from Mayaru Moyaru (11.5, 13.8). Essentially, all Limsa Lominsa holiday events start in the same location, so fast travel to The Aftcastle and run south.

Ad

Trending

This is a pretty swanky event area! (Image via Square Enix)

This year is focused on the Queen Lhaminn, a ship designed to be the “ultimate seaside resort”. You can find it in Costa Del Sol, so fast travel down there, and speak to Haermaga (35.6, 31.0). While the ship doesn’t appear to move, it is an impressive sight, complete with huge waterslides.

Ad

Speak to Haermaga, who was expecting you, and then get onto the main deck and talk to them again. You’ll be asked to join the Coast Guard, which ensures anyone who undergoes any calamity is rescued. Agree to join, and then speak with P’obyano nearby to get your uniform.

You must remain in uniform for the Moonfire Faire 2025 event in Final Fantasy XIV. Head into the water and interact with the people with quest icons over their heads. You’ll find two people down in the water near the cannon ride, and a third in the water near the waterslides. The final person you must speak to is at the top of the stairs that lead to the event area.

Ad

Interact with all four, and your Warrior of Light will tell Haermaga about the splinters in the waterslide, after which he’ll arrange for immediate repairs. Following this chat, you’ll be given a spyglass - you need to find a person in danger.

Here's where you find the guest with the spyglass; you might have to zoom in a little to get credit (Image via Square Enix)

Head to the nearby Vantage Point. The Distressed Guest is to the southeast of a large cluster of glowing coral. They’re floating face down in the water and are easy to spot. Once the cutscene is over, head back up and talk to Haermaga while in uniform to complete the quest, get your cosmetic rewards, and your Uniformly Guarded achievement.

Ad

Unfortunately, the previous year’s cosmetics aren’t available at the vendor, but you can purchase a wide assortment of fireworks from them if you like. The Moonfire Faire 2025 event is a nice, short one, and a break from the seriousness of the main scenario quests, and content like Occult Crescent and San d’Oria: The Second Walk.

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More