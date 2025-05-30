Final Fantasy XIV Occult Crescent guide: How to access Forked Tower

Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent introduced a new high-end duty, the Forked Tower. Named after the classic dungeon in FFV, it’s a 48-person duty, similar to what players found in the Bozja Front. However, it can be a little on the confusing side as to how to even unlock it in the first place. Thankfully, resourceful players like brashbrown on Reddit put together the steps in one, easy-to-follow infographic.

It’s going to take some grinding to unlock access to Forked Tower in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent, as it requires you to be Knowledge Level 20, and to have completed a few of the quests in the area, first. If you’re stumped on joining, here’s what you need to know.

Steps to access the Forked Tower duty in Final Fantasy XIV Occult Crescent

To join the Forked Tower duty in Final Fantasy XIV Occult Crescent, you first need access to it. That means you need to be level 20 in the zone, and also have completed the three Survey quests: A Ruined Land, Common Thread, and Past and Crescent.

This map shows pretty much everything of importance in FF14's Occult Crescent (Image via Square Enix / BleppiRoll@Reddit)

To unlock these quests, you need to reach certain points on the map, and unlock their Survey Points. If you took the time to get all the Aethernet points while exploring this new Field Operation, getting the requisite Survey Points will be simple. You can see all of them on the map.

On the map above, you need to reach and activate Survey Point Log #7 to get the first quest. Then, grab Survey Point Logs #9, #13, and #15 to get the second quest. You can go ahead and grab Survey Log #19 while you’re out there, and that will let you do all the quests back to back. The first two quests are easy enough: go pick up items and bring them back to the main hub of Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent.

Past and Crescent requires you to complete a Critical Event, Calamity Bound, and loot the voidsent contract. You can also see the location of Calamity Bound on the map above. This one is spawned by killing level 20 Inkstains, in the southwest portion of the map (13, 34). If it doesn’t spawn, then other Critical Events are queued up, so just be patient. Once you’ve done this, you need at least one Sanguine Cipher.

You can purchase the Sanguine Ciphers right here (Image via Square Enix)

You can buy these at the Expedition Antiquarian (381, 7.1), from the final option on the list. If you want into the Forked Tower in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent, you need at least one of these — though it can’t hurt to have multiple, if it’s a busy instance. Now, you just need to wait for the weather to be an Aural Mirages type; you can check this on your weather icon above your mini-map.

It should show up around every 30-40 minutes or so, if there are enough people in the instance to tackle the Forked Tower in Final Fantasy XIV. When you see the weather activate, go to the center of the Solitary Pavilion portion of the map (22.6, 21.5), and use your Sanguine Cipher(s) at the Cipher Reliquary.

Just head to the Solitary Pavilion when it's time, and use your Cipher(s) (Image via Square Enix)

If there are fewer than 48 people, you only need to use one Sanguine Cipher. The more you use, the better your odds of going into the instance. Then, when enough people have used Sanguine Ciphers, the chosen players will be teleported to the Forked Tower in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent. The rest is up to them.

