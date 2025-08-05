Final Fantasy XIV: Where to buy Phoenix Downs

Final Fantasy XIV has changed Phoenix Downs to not only be purchasable and non-unique, but made them a must-have item for all players who are doing group content. It’s one of the biggest changes to the game in such a long time, allowing groups to have far more options for battle raise. Now players won’t have to feel like they must play something like Red Mage, just to make sure that an extra battle raise is available in more difficult content.
If you didn’t browse the gigantic set of patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3, it might not be clear exactly which vendors are going to offer Phoenix Downs for you to buy. We’ve got the info you need to know about this item: where you can buy it, how much it costs, and its restrictions.
All known locations to purchase Phoenix Downs in Final Fantasy XIV
Most Independent Apothecaries in Final Fantasy XIV will sell you Phoenix Downs, provided of course, you have gil for it. We’ve listed below all vendors in the game that can sell this incredibly important item to you:
- Old Gridania (X:14.6 Y:8.8) - Albgast
- Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:8.4 Y:11.8) - Blue Lily
- Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:13.8 Y:9.7) - Rarakiya
- The Pillars (X:6.7 Y:10.2) - Pienne
- Idyllshire (X:6.0 Y:7.2) - Junkmonger
- Kugane (X:12.1 Y:12.6) - Hyakuyaku
- Rhalgr's Reach: (X:12.6 Y:11.0) - Independent Merchant
- Eureka Anemos (X:19.0 Y:32.1) - Expedition Provisioner
- Eureka Pagos (X:4.1 Y:24.3) - Expedition Provisioner
- Eureka Pyros (X:16.7 Y:23.8) - Expedition Provisioner
- Eureka Hydatos (X:19.8 Y:13.9) - Expedition Provisioner
- The Crystarium (X:9.8 Y:14.8) - Philline
- Eulmore (X:10.3 Y:12.5) - Darldia
- The Bozjan Southern Front (X:14.6 Y:30.6) - Resistance Provisioner
- Zadnor (X:35.8 Y:34.2) - Resistance Provisioner
- Radz-at-Han (X:12.0 Y:9.7) - Fahruvvet
- Old Sharlayan (X:12.8 Y:10.3) - Synnove
- Old Sharlayan (X:4.9 Y:9.3) - Unskynwyb
- Tuliyollal (X:13.1 Y:12.7) - Goplu
- Solution Nine (X:8.6 Y:14.0) - Ketek
- South Horn (X:37.9 Y:8.0) - Expedition Supplier
Each Phoenix Down in Final Fantasy XIV costs 1,000 gil, so you need 991,000 gil for a full stack of 999. However, it’s worth having plenty of them (though I don’t necessarily recommend a full 999 stack if you don’t need it). Phoenix Downs have a cast timer of 8 seconds, and a 15 yalm reach, and has a cooldown of 6 minutes. It also shares a recast timer with other medicine items.
Even Healers should pack these, to res someone without burning through mana, in a pinch. They can only be used in 4-player content, so definitely not in San d’Oria: The Second Walk, which is the new Alliance Raid added in this patch.
Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features
- All new content coming with Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.3
- Final Fantasy XIV Pilgrim’s Traverse: Everything known about the new Deep Dungeon
- Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 Live Letter 88 recap: Echoes of Vana’diel The Second Walk, PVP Updates, Deep Dungeon, and more