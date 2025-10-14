Grounded 2: How to craft Tarantula (Nightstalker) armor set

The Tarantula armor set, also known as the Nightstalker set, is one of the latest additions in Grounded 2’s Hairy and Scary update. It features four new armor pieces for the Ranger class, which means if you like keeping the fights short by targeting weak points, the armor is tailor-made for you. However, getting your hands on the crafting pieces is the real challenge.

Ad

Most of the crafting parts you need to make the armor can only be acquired after defeating the AXL Tarantula boss in the Pine Hill region. After harvesting the spider, analyze the parts to unlock the crafting recipe.

How to craft the full Tarantula (Nightstalker) armor set in Grounded 2?

As mentioned, the Nightstalker armor set has four items. They include three body armors and a trinket. Both of them have their own unique effects that are absolutely worth chasing.

Ad

Trending

Here’s every equipment in the armor set:

Nightstalker Fangs

Nightstalker Helm

Nightstalker Vest

Nightstalker Greaves

Nightstalker Fangs crafting requirements in Grounded 2

Nightstalker Fangs trinket crafting requirements (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nightstalker Fangs is a new trinket that comes with the ‘Buggy Vampirism’ special effect. As per the description, each time your buggy deals a critical hit, it will provide a life steal effect equal to 12% of the damage dealt. This effect synergizes well with the other armor pieces.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to craft the trinket:

Tarantula Fang x1

Tarantula Chunk x1

Mosquito Blood Sack x3

Harvest Mosquito for the blood sack (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To find the Blood Sack, look for Mosquito near swampy areas. The Ceremony region near the large black rock is an ideal spot to look for Mosquitoes. Note that only those that have a visible red sack on the stomach will give you the crafting material. The rest of the items come from the AXL Tarantula.

Ad

Nightstalker Helm crafting requirements in Grounded 2

Nightstalker Helm crafting requirements (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nightstalker Helm resembles a spider head, which isn’t surprising, as the materials for this helmet come from a spider. It’s a Rogue armor, meaning you’ll be able to deal additional damage to weak points. Furthermore, it also increases the critical hit chance for your buggy.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to craft the helmet:

TarantulaChunk x2

Tarantula Fang x2

Tarantula Venom x1

Defeat the AXL Tarantula to get all the necessary parts (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

All of the crafting materials will be available to you after defeating the AXL Tarantula boss. If you can, invite other players; the fight will be significantly easier.

Ad

Nightstalker Vest crafting requirements in Grounded 2

Nightstalker Vest crafting requirements (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nightstalker Vest is another part you’ll need to increase the critical hit chance of your buggy. It also provides a lot of resistance and a decent amount of defense to improve survivability.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to craft the helmet:

Tarantula Chunk x3

Tarantula Talon x3

Silk Rope x10

Find material to craft Silk Rope within Web Sacs or by harvesting spiders (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To get the Silk Rope, you’ll need to collect Web Fiber, which drops from various spiders across the park. However, if you’re not in the mood to fight, destroying some Web Sacs will also drop the material you need. After you have enough, use the Spinning Wheel to craft the rope.

Ad

Nightstalker Greaves crafting requirements in Grounded 2

Nightstalker Greaves crafting requirements (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The final equipment in the armor set is the Nightstalker Greaves. Equipping it with the other three pieces will make sure you have constant life leech and one less thing to worry about during combat.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to craft the helmet:

Tarantula Chunk x3

Tarantula Talon x3

Pine Needle x8

Find the Needle Bungle near the Pine Tree region (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To get Pine Needles, you’ll need to find and harvest a Needle Bundle across the park. Luckily, you can find plenty of them lying around the Pine Tree Ranger Outpost.

Ad

Check out other related guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More