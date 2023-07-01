Harry Potter Magic Awakened card guide: All rarities, tier list, and more

Harry Potter Magic Awakened mashes up several popular genres as part of its core gameplay offerings, but cards are the most important aspect. While the game has plenty of RPG elements, it’s essentially a deck-building title where you use different cards to beat your opponents. This also makes way for a gacha system, where you must open different banners to earn more cards.

No two cards are the same, and each offers something unique. The onus is on the player to build a balanced deck out of all the available options. That said, the gameplay loop can be a bit overwhelming for beginners, and knowing the rarities and having a tier list of the cards will be extremely helpful.

What are card rarities in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You can obtain cards belonging to four different rarities in the game. They are Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, with cards in the last category being the hardest to obtain. As mentioned above, you need to open different banners, and they are of two types – standard and advanced.

Common cards look pretty ordinary and have a standard design. They’re easy to obtain, and they’re also the first ones you’re going to upgrade. The cost of upgrading a common card is lower, and the resources required are also available pretty freely.

How many types of cards are in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Aside from rarities, cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened can be sorted into different types based on their roles.

Instant cards: These items cast spells that have an effect instantly. They will be your primary means of dealing damage to an enemy.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened tier list

There are plenty of cards available in the game, and they can be broken down into four tiers based on their viability and impact.

S-tier: Avada Kedavra, Crucio, Stupefy, Sectumsempra, Lightning Storm, Confringo, Weasley’s Wildfire Whizbangs, Dementor, Bludger, Acromantula Assault,Tebo Assault, Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley, Hermoine Granger, Transfiguration, Dark Arts, and Defense Against The Dark Arts.

Apart from understanding the different tiers, it's also necessary to focus on deck balance to get the best results in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

