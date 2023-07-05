Harry Potter Magic Awakened Class guide: Available subjects, days, professors, and more

With Harry Potter Magic Awakened, NetEase and Warner Bros. Games have provided a unique take on the iconic expanses of the wizarding world. Players step into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry hallowed halls as new students. They will get to attend classes taught by different professors on various days on a variety of subjects.

Potterheads have been waiting for the global release of Harry Potter Magic Awakened for a long time now. The game was initially launched just in China on September 9, 2021. It finally received a soft launch across select servers in March 2023.

The global release occurred on June 27, 2023, with Harry Potter Magic Awakened now available in various regions and servers.

What are all the available classes and their professors in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Classes are an integral aspect of a Hogwarts student's life, where they learn about spells, charms, history, and other elements of the wizarding world. In the latest mobile title, there are six classes for now.

Each deals with one unique subject with a specific professor teaching it. Furthermore, they are also reportedly taught on certain days. Some of these teachers are iconic characters from the Potterverse that fans will quickly recognize.

The available classes and the other necessary details are as follows (more will be added soon as soon as information is available):

Charms (taught by Professor Flitwick): Players will learn various charms here that will be great in skirmishes and battles.

Players will learn various charms here that will be great in skirmishes and battles. Creature Care (taught by Professor Hagrid): This is where to find Fantastic Beasts in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The lovable professor takes care to teach the students about various magical creatures.

This is where to find Fantastic Beasts in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. The lovable professor takes care to teach the students about various magical creatures. Defense Against the Dark Arts (taught by Professor Bindlemore): Potterheads are acquainted with Hogwarts's iconic subject. There are various spells to learn.

Potterheads are acquainted with Hogwarts's iconic subject. There are various spells to learn. Divination (taught by Professor Trelawney): Players must peer into the crystal ball, identify objects and solve visual mysteries.

Players must peer into the crystal ball, identify objects and solve visual mysteries. Herbology (taught by Professor Longbottom): Neville Longbottom helms this class, and there are no doubts regarding his knowledge of the subject matter. Players will get to learn about a variety of plants and different aspects of them.

Neville Longbottom helms this class, and there are no doubts regarding his knowledge of the subject matter. Players will get to learn about a variety of plants and different aspects of them. History of Magic (taught by Professor Gorski): Players must answer various questions based on the Potterverse lore. Harry Potter fans will love to test their knowledge with these.

For those wondering, there is a wide assortment of cards available in Harry Potter Magic Awakened that players can access, encompassing spells, companions, and summons.

They are divided into rarities - Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Dark, and Mythic. Players must know the current month's tier list to have an easier time in-game.

