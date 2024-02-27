Legendary Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones are necessary for completing your pirating adventure. Every great pirate needs a legendary treasure, and thankfully, Ubisoft's latest pirating adventure lets you obtain one for yourself. But as mentioned above, you will need the Legendary Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones to become a great pirate. Getting your hands on these can be tricky.

However, we've got you covered. This article will show you how to collect Legendary Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones.

Here's how to collect Legendary Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones

Time to go and claim a Legendary Treasure Map (Image via Ubisoft || X/@MrRiceGuy2)

Before you get your hands on a Legendary Treasure Map, get a fast boat for yourself. The Hullbreaker Brigantine is excellent for treasure hunting. To get to the map, you must participate in a PVP event called Cutthroat Cargo Hunt. Joining this event will make you vulnerable, and nearby ships might even try to take you down.

As soon as you join the event, sail ahead towards the objective on your radar. Once there, you can easily get your hands on the Legendary Treasure Map. However, you must ensure you reach before the other pirates. Now that you finally have your hands on one of the Legendary Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones, let's look at how to retrieve the treasure.

How to retrieve treasure using Legendary Treasure Maps in Skull and Bones

Make sure you're the first to reach the Treasure Maps (Image via Ubisoft || X/@MrRiceGuy2)

Once you've got your hands on the maps, the outpost that contains your Legendary Treasure will become marked on the map. All you need to do is sail towards the indicated outpost. However, it is important to note that you cannot dock at any of the other available outposts while the Legendary Treasure is still out there.

Fast travel is also not possible during this time. So, quickly dock at the indicated outpost, and you will see the treasure's location indicated by a red beam of light. Claim it, and the Cutthroat Cargo Hunt event will be over, and you will have a Legendary Treasure to your name.

Before heading out on your journey to claim the treasure, ensure you have enough Cargo Space available on your ship. If not, you cannot fully accommodate your Legendary Treasure.

With this knowledge, you can sail out to the open seas and make a name for yourself in Skull and Bones.

