How to obtain Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones.

Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones is a lucrative resource that can be used to perform Helm quests and award players with Pieces of Eight, which can be spent to purchase high-quality items. In addition, the Gold Skull Rum grants you access to the Black Market. These objects are highly sought after since they may be used as currency as well as crafting material.

This article aims to go over how a player can obtain Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones.

How does a player obtain Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones?

Access the Distillery to produce Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

You need to go through the main story until they come across Yanita Nara and Helm Overview. This Helm Overview is what will help earn Gold Skull Rum.

Continuing the main story unlocks the Helm Empire Overview, which is crucial in obtaining Gold Skull Rum.

Upgrade Smuggler Operations to Rank 7 by completing smuggling and hunting tasks. This allows you to convert White Skull Rum to Gold Skull Rum.

You can refine White Skull Rum to Gold Skull Rum in the Distillery in Smuggler's Lounge, although you will require many Pieces of Eight, which further help obtain Sovereign in Skull and Bones and achieve Rank 7 of Smuggler Operations.

Upgrading your Distillery to Tier VII will unlock the ability to manufacture rum.

Gathering White Skull Rum by completing some particular tasks or purchasing it on the Black Market.

Refine at the distillery by combining two White Skull Rum to make a Gold Skull Rum. The operation takes 22 seconds and costs 10 silver.

You can use the Gold Skull Rum for the following purposes, making it a very valuable and sought-after resource in the game:

Using Gold Skull Rum to complete particular orders in the Order Registry, earning Pieces of Eight, and unlocking Black Market goods.

Some high-tier weapons, such as the Long Nines, need Gold Skull Rum to acquire.

Distillery helps you procure more Gold Skull Rum (Image via Ubisoft

Note that the Helm Empire Overview book may be found at the Black Market Office; completing contracts for Yanita Nara in Sainte-Anne will speed up your access to the Helm Empire Overview. Meanwhile, upgrading the Distillery requires Pieces of Eight, which may be obtained from Helm deliveries, making Gold Skull Rum in Skull and Bones a scarce resource to stock up on.

