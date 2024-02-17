5 tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones

As the open seas beckon, we delve deep into the secrets of acquiring loot masterfully with some tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones. From sharpening your sickle to serrating your saw, tools are essential for harvesting raw materials. These can be acquired via a minigame or automatically and can even be used to craft more refined resource materials.

Today, we look at some tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones that will come in handy for all its pirates on the open seas.

Important tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones

1) Upgrading tools

Upgrading tools is one of the most important tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/GosuNoob)

Tools are some essential pieces of equipment that are required to farm the resources in Skull and Bones. These include Crowbar, Hunting Spear, Pickaxe, Saw, and Sickle. The material that each tool can help farm is mentioned in the table below:

Tools Resources Crowbar Broken plank, Metal salvage, Rusty nail, Scavenged wood, Torn sail Hunting spear Apex Crocodile hide, Apex Hippo hide, Crocodile hide, Hippo hide, Sharkskin, Thich Crocodile hide Pickaxe Bog iron, Cobalt, Copper, Magnetite, Nickel, Pure iron, Zinc Saw Acacia, Greenheart, Iroko, Ironwood, Juniper, Mopane, Teak Sickle Abaka, Hemp, Jute, Linen, Ramie, Roselle, Sisal

As one of the most important tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones, upgrade these tools to the highest level possible to yield more resources per instance of farming. Thus, you can gather more resources at the same time with upgraded tools.

2) Auto Harvest

Auto Harvest option in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/Games & Apps Tutorials)

Harvesting resources in the game will take players into a minigame where they need to time a meter correctly to gather the materials. However, one of the most important tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones is to disable this minigame in the gameplay settings by switching on Auto Harvest.

This feature lets players skip the minigame of harvesting and save some time, but it comes with a major caveat. The issue with Auto Harvesting is that it will yield fewer resources and take more time to farm, even though the process is automatic.

3) Respawning times

Farming materials from the ship of a player (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/GosuNoob)

Currently, materials in Skull and Bones are known to respawn, as confirmed by players testing it out in the live build. However, it is not known exactly how long materials take to respawn; hence, this information is subject to updates.

A best-case scenario for trying to get materials to respawn would be to try server-hopping by logging out of the game and logging back in, hoping the game drops players into a different server where the resources are still available. Additionally, players can wait around on the map or roam around and explore to wait out the respawn timers.

4) Tracking resources

Being able to track materials in maps is crucial for resource gathering in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/GosuNoob)

One of the most important tips for resource gathering in Skull and Bones is to mark materials so that they can be tracked via the map. To do this, players can open up the map and go to the fourth tab titled "Knowledge," which will have a Codecx section where material will be mentioned. Tracking these materials will mark them on the map, which players can utilize to save time.

5) Refined materials

Refined materials in Skull and Bones (Image via YouTube/ConCon)

Refined materials are more enhanced versions of raw materials that require a certain amount of raw materials to be crafted, and these Refined materials help further in crafting sturdier and better items later in the game. The list of refined material requirements is mentioned below:

Refined Materials Raw Materials Apex Crocodile Leather 1x Apex Crocodile hide Apex Hippo Leather 1x Apex Hippo hide Acacia plank 5x Acacia Bronze ingot 3x Copper Cast Iron ingot 3x Bog iron Fine Jute 5x Jute Fine Linen 5x Linen Fine Ramie 5x Ramie Greenheart plank 5x Greenheart Iroko plank 5x Iroko Juniper plank 5x Juniper Mopane plank 5x Mopane Shark leather 1x Sharkskin Steel ingot 3x Pure Iron Teak plank 5x Teak Zinc ingot 3x Zinc Nickel ingot 3x Nickel Cobalt ingot 3x Cobalt Magnetite ingot 3x Magnetite Fine Sisal 5x Sisal Fine Hemp 5x Hemp Fine Abaka 5x Abaka Roselle cloth 5x Roselle Ironwood plank 5x Ironwood Crocodile leather 1x Crocodile hide Hippo leather 1x Hippo hide Thick Crocodile leather 1x Thick Crocodile hide

