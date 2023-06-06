How to complete the Alcarnus Stronghold in Diablo 4

The Sanctuary is an agglomeration of vile demons and challenging fights all around for your character in Diablo 4 as you aim to release the land from the evil clutches of Lilith. Amidst all this, you should never forget that the game is an action RPG. Hence, you should never leave out any chances to get stronger and earn some good rewards and XP.

One of these chances comes with the clearance of any stronghold present in Diablo 4. As you make your way to Kehjistan, you will come across the Alcarnus Stronghold. This guide will cover all the details that you should know in order to complete this stronghold.

Diablo 4 Alcarnus Stronghold location

As mentioned earlier, Alcarnus Stronghold is located in the Kehjistan region. This is located on the south of the Dry Steppes. Once you reach there, travel southwest of the Seared Basin. You will reach the Alcarnus Stronghold pretty soon by following this route. Moreover, the closest waypoint is Tarsarak in the Scouring Sands area.

While traveling in these parts of Sanctuary, remember that there are vile cannibals and demons all around, and the area is thriving with abandoned ruins and deadly enemies. Hence, always be on your guard and have your potions topped up just in case.

Diablo 4 Rashta Reborn boss fight guide

Once you enter the Alcarnus Stronghold, you will find some enemies called Necrotic Masses already waiting to pounce on you the moment you enter. It is best to sneak past them for now and move up north. You will soon get to the Lair of the Witch, where you will have to face off alone against a Necromancer named Rashta. However, this battle will not be much of a challenge if you are adequately leveled as she will flee, leaving you alone in the mess.

After this, you will have to find and eliminate three Necrotic Masses in the Alcarnus Stronghold. However, once you start attacking one, a wave of formidable enemies will come for you. The Necromancer is one of the best choices for this as its AoE attacks in Diablo 4 and Book of the Death abilities will be highly essential in clearing out these foes.

You can even employ devastating AoE spells with the Fire Sorcerer build to take care of these crowds in Diablo 4. Once you take care of all three Necrotic Masses, return back to the Lair of the Witch.

Here you will face off against the prime boss of this stronghold, who is none other than Rashta, but in a way more powerful form known as Rashta Reborn. This fight will not be as easy as the last one as she has several attacks that can annihilate you if you are not prepared. She will deploy a series of projectiles, and you will have to repeatedly dodge them to avoid some serious damage to your HP. Continue chipping in hits whenever you can to deplete her HP in the process.

Once she reaches the later stages of the fight, she will summon several powerful Simulacra enemies, becoming invulnerable in the process. Again, use your devastating AoE skills, if you have one in your repertoire. However, if you do not have any of those or crowd-clearing moves, continue to dodge and strive for segregating them from each other and taking them out one at a time.

Once you have tackled and overcome all her vicious attacks, and have finished her HP, you can finally move on towards conquering this stronghold officially in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Alcarnus Stronghold rewards

The next step is to rekindle the Wanderer's Shrine at the entrance of the Alcarnus. Just like every other stronghold in the game, you will get a lot of gold and XP from this conquest. Moreover, you will also be rewarded with 100 Kehjistan renown. Additionally, you will also find some rare items from Rashta Reborn after defeating her, and may also get your hands on some legendary rewards too.

