Diablo 4 presents a vast open-world environment teeming with various dangerous adversaries, including formidable world bosses and demons. Additionally, certain regions are populated by perilous predators, further intensifying the difficulty of the levels. In addition to engaging in main quests, players can partake in various side quests that offer in-game rewards and valuable treasures.

Several side quests in Diablo 4 necessitate players to venture into specific regions in search of essential items for quest completion. While certain quests involve combat-oriented approaches to eliminate enemies, others heavily emphasize exploration.

A noteworthy side quest in Diablo 4, "Brought to Heel," exclusively revolves around exploration. This quest takes place in the treacherous Blackwater region, requiring a thorough understanding of the area. To facilitate the completion of the "Brought to Heel" quest, this guide provides steps for easier accomplishment.

How to complete the "Brought to Heel" side quest in Diablo 4

Brought to Heel side quest in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This side quest occurs in the Blackwater region and is a request quest. Upon arriving at the designated location, you will encounter Lumir, converse with him, and receive information regarding his request.

Your objective is to retrieve Wild Red Mushrooms and return them to Lumir. You will be rewarded with experience points and gold upon successfully accomplishing this task.

Engage in conversation with Lumir (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, acquiring the Wild Red Mushrooms is challenging due to the presence of dangerous insects, deadly porcupine-like creatures, and unpredictable enemies in the area. Therefore, you can effectively complete this quest by avoiding these enemies.

Proceed toward the location spotted on the map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once your conversation with Lumir is over, leave the area and proceed to the designated spot displayed in the image above. It is the exact location where you can conveniently acquire Red Mushrooms.

Collect the Red Mushrooms (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While you can reach this place using your Mount, you cannot gather the mushrooms while riding it. Additionally, stay prepared as you will encounter some enemies in that area. Upon reaching the location, collect the Red Mushrooms and return to Lumir.

Renown rewards are categorized into five tiers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After delivering the Red Mushroom back to Lumir, you will be rewarded with 1,320 Gold and +1920 XP. In addition to these bonuses, you also earn +20 Hawezar Renown.

The Renown system is a reward system linked to completing additional in-game activities. Renown rewards are categorized into five tiers, each representing one of the game's regions.

