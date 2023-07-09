Diablo 4 comprises a vast world divided into distinct regions: Fractured Peaks, Hawezar, Dry Steppes, Scosglen, and Kehjistan. Each region consists of many varied activities for you to partake in, ranging from world events to main story missions. If you wish to vary your gameplay experience, you can partake in many side quests.

Keeping the Old Traditions is one such side mission you will encounter while exploring the world of Sanctuary. While there is no formidable enemy to tackle in this quest, you are bound to face some difficulty in completing it owing to a riddle.

How to easily solve Keeping the Old Traditions riddle in Diablo 4?

Side quests in Diablo 4 are ideal distractions that allow you to take a break from farming loot and slaying foes to engage in slow-paced activities. You can come across them during exploration, and completing them yields robust rewards.

Keeping Old Traditions can be initiated while traversing through the Dry Steppes region. You must navigate to the location called Untamed Scarps and find the Lonely Offering note.

The note consists of the following inscription:

“Though timeworn, you endure. Before your colorful kin, I say: Yes, I keep our traditions!”

Interacting with Lonely Offering results in a blue spot appearing on the world map. You must travel to this location and look for a statue. It will be etched onto a wall near the blue-marked spot on the map.

If you have difficulty pinpointing this location, then you must take a look at the name of the area in the top right corner just above the mini-map. You must reach Valley of the Strayed to find the aforementioned statue.

You must then head into the Diablo 4 emote wheel to choose the Yes option while facing the statue. Likely, the Yes option won’t be available on the emote wheel by default. In such a scenario, you must assign it to your emote wheel.

You can resort to the following steps to assign Yes to the emote wheel:

Press the up button on the d-pad of your controller to bring up the emote wheel. You can then select the Customize option that appears under the emote wheel. A new menu will pop up on your screen. Navigate to the Emotes tab on this menu. Scroll to find the Yes option and select it. You can then assign it to the desired slot in the emote wheel.

After assigning, you can trigger the emote wheel using d-pad (if playing on consoles) and then select Yes when your character faces the statue. This will make a chest appear to your right. Feel free to interact with this chest to conclude this quest.

Diablo 4 is liable to surprise you at every turn with such quests involving using emotes. While most missions are easier to tackle, you can peruse this list of the five most difficult side quests to know what dangers await you.

