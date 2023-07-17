How to craft Tier 3 gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has given players the power to craft Tier 3 gear! However, it comes with several caveats, and it’s unlikely that many will be able to do it. It’s expensive, features frustrating RNG, and can only be done by a specific subset of WoW players. That said, it will likely be very popular since this gear cannot be normally attained anymore in the MMO.

The only way to have the transmogs are by unlocking them in the original run of Naxxramas, or to use the Black Market Auction House. However, if you’ve unlocked Old Naxxramas in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you have access to Tier 3 gear from classic WoW. You may not even realize you can do so. Here’s what you need to know about this hidden feature.

Crafting Tier 3 gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Note: You must have already completed the Old Naxxramas unlock - you can find our guide on the subject here. There are other requirements, but we will go over them below. Also, this gear is account bound, so if you get something you can't use on one character, you can transfer it elsewhere.

Acquire Lamented Crusader gear from Zackett’s Dented Gear

Craft a Cursed Cloth/Languished Leather/Scourged Scales/Undeath Metal depending on the slot type.

Take the new, Desecrated Gear piece, and purify it with Phylacterweave and Righteous Orbs

If you want to craft Tier 3 gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it’s possible. But it’s not going to be easy. It’s a frustrating process, and you may spend more time getting drops that don’t benefit the character you get them on. You start with one piece of Desecrated (wrist slot) for unlocking Zackett Skullsmash, at least.

In order to make this gear at all, you need the achievement Drop Dead, Gorgeous. This requires you to have completed a set of Tier 3 gear in the game, whether through Naxxramas, or buying pieces of it on the Black Market Auction House.

If you don’t have that, you can use the Work Order system to get someone to craft it for you. That person will have to have access to Old Naxxramas/Old Scholomance as well and have all the things you need. Keep in mind that this could get quite expensive.

You also need access to Zackett Skullsmash in Old Naxxramas. We covered that in our Valiance mount guide.

1) Get the Lamented Crusader items

The downside is, while it only takes three Death’s Bargaining Chips to unlock a piece of gear from the Dented collection, there’s no guarantee you get what you want. It’s a completely random piece of gear - you’re looking for Lamented Crusader drops. Keep buying for a gear slot until you get a Lamented item.

You can unlock a variety of other cosmetics this way, and while those are great, you really want the Lamented Crusader items. This is the most time-consuming part of all. Once you've got the item(s) you want to work with, move on to the next step.

2) Repair the Lamented Crusader - turns into Desecrated gear

Once you have that, you can repair the Tier 3 token with the correct material (Cloth/Leather/Mail/Plate). The Patterns require the crafter to have the appropriate pattern (20 Death’s Bargaining Chips), and Classic Tailoring 300. Use the new material made to transform it into the next gear type - Desecrated.

The Patterns are a bit expensive (20 Death’s Bargaining Chips), but it is only a matter of time to get them by farming Scourgestones. From here, all you have to do is purify the Desecrated gear.

3) Purify the Desecrated gear and finish up

Once you’ve completed the above steps, this next part only requires time and money. If you want Tier 3 gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you have one more thing to do - purify the Desecrated gear. Each gear slot has an associated cost.

Purify Helmet: 280 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

280 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb Purify Shoulders: 280 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

280 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb Purify Chestpiece: 210 Pylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

210 Pylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb Purify Bracers: 70 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

70 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb Purify Gauntlets: 140 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

140 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb Purify Belt: 70 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

70 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb Purify Leggings: 210 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

210 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb Purify Boots: 140 Phylacterweave, 10 Righteous Orb

That means, if you want to purify an entire set, it’s going to cost you around 2.8M gold, and 80 Righteous Orbs. It’s worth it if you want one of the old Tier 3 sets of gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Many of these sets still hold up visually today, and it’s a fun reminder of times gone by in World of Warcraft. Fans around the world are nostalgic for this set - myself included.

While I don’t have the achievement to make the Tier 3 sets, I for sure know someone who does. While it might take time, luck, and money, you too can have this gear in World of Warcraft.