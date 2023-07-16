How to unlock Reins of Valiance mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update 10.1.5

World of Warcraft’s 10.1.5 is filled with secrets, including the Reins of Valiance mount. This steed is special as it's one of the Four Horsemen's. Thane Korth’azz rides this mount, and it will not accept just any rider. You can find the steed in Instructor Razuvious’s room, but it will not accept you at first. It will take some work.

Thanks to the Secret Finding Discord, this mount has now been revealed, as has the method of unlocking it. If you want the skeletal Reins of Valiance mount, we now know exactly what you need to do.

How to unlock secret Reins of Valiance mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Note: In order to unlock this mount, you must first have completed the unlock for Old Naxxramas. Please see our guide here, if you want to unlock that classic raid. In addition, you must also have unlocked Old Scholomance. You will also need a few Stratholme Holy Waters, so farm up a few.

1) Unlock Zackett Skullsmash as a vendor

Note: If you have already done this, you can completely skip this step.

In order to unlock Reins of Valiance in World of Warcraft, this must be done first. When you farm Scourgestones, equip your Argent Dawn Commission, or you won’t ever see them drop!

Helping this NPC will put you on the path towards Valiance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to meet Zackett Skullsmash, you need three items, which drop from specific areas in Old Naxxramas. Get these items and combine them to make the Makeshift Grappling Hook.

Faelina’s Sewing Kit: Defeat Grand Widow Faerlina

Defeat Grand Widow Faerlina Construct’s Hook: Second room of Construct Quarter, by a vat of slime to the right

Second room of Construct Quarter, by a vat of slime to the right Abomination’s Chain: Can be fished out of any slime in Naxxramas

This creates a few grappling hook points you can use in World of Warcraft’s Old Naxxramas. Head to Thaddius’ room, and use the grappling hook point you find there. You’ll grapple across a few more points, and then up to another, higher platform.

Get to Zackett Skullsmash in World of Warcraft, and try to poke him. That won't work, so throw a Stratholme Holy Water on him. He’ll give you a quest - Inconvenience Fee. You need to farm some items for him.

Required items

20 x Invader’s Scourgestone : Drops from bosses in Stratholme and Scholomance

: Drops from bosses in Stratholme and Scholomance 5x Corruptor’s Scourgestone: Drops from Naxxramas bosses

Drops from Naxxramas bosses 3x Dark Rune: Drops from Scholomance and Corrin’s Crossing mobs - can be bought on AH

Drops from Scholomance and Corrin’s Crossing mobs - can be bought on AH 1x Black Coffee: Sold by vendors in Shattrath, Stormwind, and Dazar’alor - can be bought on AH

Complete this, and hit him with another Holy Water to wake him up. He’ll go to the central ring of Naxxramas and will start selling you items in exchange for Death’s Bargaining Chips.

Each time you give him a Corruptor’s Scourgestone, he grants one Death’s Bargaining Chip. It takes 10 Invader’s Scourgestones to get one Death’s Bargaining Chip. You need 30 for step #2. You've been to Scholomance and Corrin's Crossing by now, so feel free to head back and farm the needed Scourgestones.

2) The grind for Rotten Delicious

Note: In order to feed the apple to Valiance, you must be on the 10-man version of Naxxramas, and Instructor Razuvious must still be alive.

Rotten Delicious is the feed you need to give Valiance in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You need to have a Rotten Delicious, which Zackett sells for 30 Death’s Bargaining Chips. Once you have it, head to Valiance (green-clad horse) in Instructor Razuvious’s room. Approach it slowly, and keep attempting to give him the apple. Eventually, the horse will eat it, but will still reject you as a rider.

3) The Death Knight Understudies

Take the mind-controlled minion to the undead horse (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Go to the Battle Room where you fight Instructor Razuvious normally in World of Warcraft. You’ll see two Death Knight Understudy enemies and the two Obedience Crystals. Click on a crystal to control an Understudy, and bring him to Valiance. It will mount the steed, which you will bring back to Razuvious and break the mind control (right-click the pet portrait and click “Dismiss”).

Defeat the add and Instructor Razuvious, and you’ll receive the Reins of Valiance as your reward! It takes a pretty significant amount of grinding in World of Warcraft, but it’s worth it.

This mount is a secret drop in a secret area, making it worth the effort. If you want Valiance as your steed, just follow these steps, and it can be yours. You can find the patch notes for 10.1.5 here.