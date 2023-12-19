There are so many new players coming to WoW, and they might not know where or how to download World of Warcraft. The process has changed over the years, and since the game is not on a console or Steam yet, there’s always a chance that they simply won’t know where to go or what to do to get started in the 19-year old MMO.

With a wealth of new ways to play the game: Hardcore, Season of Discovery, and Lich King Classic, there’s truthfully never been a better time to pick up Blizzard’s iconic MMO.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to download World of Warcraft in 2023. It’s an easy enough process to get started, but there are several things you ought to know before getting started.

How to download World of Warcraft in 2023

The Battle.net client has everything you need (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All of Activision Blizzard’s games are featured on Battle.net, making it incredibly easy to download World of Warcraft in 2023. It’s easy to get started as well, but first, you need the client if you don’t already have it.

Below are the step-by-step processes to download the client, and get started with downloading World of Warcraft for your home PC. Thankfully, you don’t have to purchase all the expansions separately, either. Only the current (Dragonflight) is required, and will change when the next update, The War Within, begins:

Go to battle.net and download the Battle.net client.

Install the program.

Make sure you have an account (battle.net site, top-right corner, Account -> Create Account).

Sign into the program on your computer, and click the “Games” tab.

Select “World of Warcraft.”

Click “Game Version,” and install the desired version of the game.

There are several versions of World of Warcraft you can download right now. The latest is the very popular Season of Discovery, for example. This is found under the Live - Classic tab. You can also use the “Games” tab to download World of Warcraft Classic separately. There you will find Classic Hardcore servers as well.

All you have to do at this point is install the version of the game you want, but can your computer run it? This MMO doesn’t have strenuous system requirements, but we have you covered.

System requirements for World of Warcraft (Dragonflight)

WoW is still a very accessible game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The system requirements were updated for the Dragonflight expansion. Before you download World of Warcraft, here’s what you need to know about the game’s requirements. These specifications are the official ones on the Blizzard website.

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Video: DirectX 12 capable 3 GB GPU (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 series, AMD GCN 4th gen, or Intel Iris Xe Graphics)

Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) 128 GB available space

Input: Keyboard and mouse required (controller support available)

Processor: 4 Cores, 3.0 GHz processor (4th Generation Intel Core Haswell or AMD Ryzen Zen)

Memory: 8 GB

Internet: Broadband internet connection

Resolution: 1280x720 minimum display resolution

Recommended specifications

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Video: DirectX 12 capable 8 GB GPU (Nvidia GeForce RTX, AMD RDNA 2, or Intel Arc 7 Graphics)

Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) 128 GB available space

Input: Multi-button mouse with scroll wheel

Processor: 6 Cores, 3.5 GHz processor (8th Generation Intel Core Coffee Lake or AMD Ryzen Zen 2)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Internet: Broadband internet connection

Resolution: 1280x720 minimum display resolution

How much does it cost to play World of Warcraft?

If Retail WoW isn't enough, you can also play the new Season of Discovery (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can download World of Warcraft’s free demo to see if the game is right for you. It goes up to level 20, and is a solid way to get a peek at what the title offers. Conversely, you can also simply pay for the monthly subscription. The cost of a monthly subscription is $15 USD, and also includes WoW Classic.

However, if you want access to Dragonflight, you will have to pay for that separately. Right now, it costs $29.99 USD, but it may go on sale for the holidays. The next expansion, scheduled for 2024, is also available for pre-purchase for $49.99. Players do not have to invest that money yet, though.

You can also pay by purchasing in-game time with in-game gold, but that’s a significant grind, and newcomers may not know how to farm the currency that easily. Instead, you can simply purchase your subscription through Battle.net, or buy a time card at any storefront that offers them: Gamestop, Best Buy, and so forth.

There’s never been a better time to download World of Warcraft. The new content is quite exciting, and you can read more about it in our recent exclusive interview with the WoW Classic developers.