How to easily complete Fighting is Its Own Reward quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 update is here, so it’s time to complete the 'Fighting is Its Own Reward' quest. This quest is aimed at players who have decent gear but are looking for something that can be upgraded up to item level 437 with some work. The quest itself is incredibly easy, depending on how geared and patient you are.

Given the optics of what you have to do, it’s likely that you could get through it in an hour or so. If you want to gear up a character, head to Valdrakken and prepare for this quest.

One of the great aspects of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.1 is that it’s been easy to pick up powerful gear to catch up with your various characters. Although it might not be useful for characters with Mythic+ gear, they could still keep it for alt specs and builds.

With that in mind, nearly everyone can find a use for this quest.

Fighting is Its Own Reward quest gives amazing gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

To pick up this quest, you need to head to Valdrakken on the Dragon Isles and speak to Kemora. They wait for players in the Sapphire Enclave sector of the map at coordinates 35, 28. They will task you with the quest 'Fighting is Its Own Reward' for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight adventures.

It’s a simple quest, but players need to keep a few things in mind. You need to complete five Heroic Dungeons. However, that doesn’t mean you can queue for Mythics - those don’t count for the 'Fighting is Its Own Reward' quest. If you want to maximize your time for this in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, just queue for random heroics on whatever character you need the gear on.

You cannot queue for specific dungeons, either. Instead, queue for random dungeons five times. You can, however, group up with friends. It's perfectly acceptable if you want a faster queue with a friend that’s a tank or healer. All that matters is that you complete five dungeons.

Once you’ve done this, return to Valdrakken in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and speak to Kemora again. This will conclude the quest 'Fighting is Its Own Reward' and give you two options when it comes to your rewards.

You can pick Heroic Dungeon Delver’s Trophy Chest or Heroic Dungeon Delver’s Trophy Crest. If you’re looking for gear, choose the first option, which will give you a random piece of gear with item level 411. While it’s unclear what you will get as your reward, it will be “Champion ⅛.”

You can use your Shadowflame Crests to upgrade it to a max of 437, making it an extremely attractive piece of gear for people looking to improve their overall power. Even if it’s something that isn’t useful for you immediately, you can upgrade it over time.

Another useful aspect of this quest is that you will receive 250 reputation with the Dragonflight factions. Patch 10.1 features a wealth of content to participate in, from unlocking hidden treasure chests to meeting new allies underground.

