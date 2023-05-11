How to easily complete Fyrakk Assaults in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight features a new challenging weekly event, the Fyrakk Assaults. As one of the powerful Primalists, Fyrakk has been charged with being a distraction to the forces against his faction. Thus, he’s raking the Dragon Isles with devastating flames. Once unlocked, players can complete it each week on a character to try to unlock new gear and Drake’s Shadowflame Crests to keep upgrading armor.

Thankfully, once you've unlocked the Fyrakk Assault in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it's incredibly easy to spot them on your world map. If you need to know how to participate in this new in-game feature, we've got you covered on all the details of this weekly event.

Where are Fyrakk Assaults in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and how to complete it?

Patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight introduced the Fyrakk Assaults, which will occur in Ohn’ahran Plains or Azure Span. Each one will last a week, then rotate to another spot. The first one takes place on Ohn’ahran Plains, and it’s easy to spot on the map. It’s at the coordinates [74.49, 69.72]. If it’s not there, it will be on the Azure Plains at the coordinates [55, 32].

However, if you want to unlock access to the Fyrakk Assaults, you need to complete Chapter 3 of the Zaralek Cavern main story quests of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. After this, you’ll see a holographic image of Kalecgos in Loamm. He will give you the quest Fyrakk’s Forces, which leads to the event itself.

Thankfully, completing this quest once means you’ve globally unlocked it for all your characters. Now you’ll see the Fyrakk Assaults on your map, so spotting them and taking part will be easy. You can tell when you’re in the right area, as the skies are smoky orange in color.

You’ll have a few quests to pick up and complete here, like dealing with the local suffusion camp. In Ohn’ahran Plains, it’s Suffusion Camp: Cinderwind. The steps you need to take to complete this event are also pretty easy. The best time to do it is when your server is more active, though, as it does require you to fight some challenging elites.

This is also where you will farm Everburning Keys to try to acquire useful 411 item-level catch-up gear. Here are the basic steps to take when you’ve arrived and started the event.

Event steps

Kill normal Primalist mobs for 5 Wards of Igira

Use these at Suffusion Crucible, which summons Elite enemies

Defeat these until you have 5 Wards of Fyrakk

Use these at the Suffusion Mold, to summon the Forgemaster. Killing him gets you an Everburning Key. Completing the Weekly Quest event rewards you with a piece of 411 gear and 5 Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments, which can be quite useful.

Technically, this ends the Fyrakk Assault in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You can keep going to get three Everburning Keys and use them to open the nearby chest. This chest can reward you with 402 catch-up gear, Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments, and other resources. If you’re looking to gear up alts, it’s a solid way to spend a bit of time on the Dragon Isles.

Completing the Daily Quests here rewards item level 385 gear, and defeating Fyrakk’s disciple offers a 405 item level gear, as well as six Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragments. The first time you defeat it, you also receive a full Drake’s Shadowflame Crest.

Fyrakk Assaults are a terrific way to pick up gear if you’re lacking or simply to get more Drake’s Shadowflame Crests, so you can resume upgrading your current gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

