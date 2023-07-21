How to easily complete Holding Back The Flood in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant introduced several new quests, including Holding Back the Flood. This quest has frustrated many players due to how vague it is. Thankfully, the instructions to complete the quest are already in the game. The new Season has had a bit of a controversial launch, with the many changes players disagree with.

We’ll get you on track to progress with the seasonal content that awaits you in Diablo 4. Season of the Malignant is still new, as is the Holding Back the Flood quest. Here’s what you need to do to progress in the game.

How to complete Holding Back the Flood in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Holding Back the Flood is one of the new quests with Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant. As you play through the new content, you’ll start seeing green quest markers and quest objectives around the map. These are all related to the current season of the game.

You have quite a few objectives to complete if you want to wrap up this quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, Holding Back the Flood does not have traditional quest objectives like other Season of the Malignant quests do. To finish this Diablo 4 quest, look at the Season Tab in your menu.

Then, head to the “Season Journey” to see the various objectives remaining in this season’s progress of Diablo 4.

How to access Season Journey in-game

Access the menu (Touch-Pad on PS5 controller, “U” on PC default keybind) and tab to “Season”

Click “Season Journey”

This gives you all of the objectives and chapters needed to move forward

You must do all the objectives of Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant. If you don’t want to search them out in-game, here are the campaign's chapters 1 and 2 objectives.

Once you've finished the proper objectives, you will complete Holding Back the Flood (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Chapter 1 (Complete 7 of 9 to progress)

Den of Evil: Complete any Dungeon found on your map.

Complete any Dungeon found on your map. Heart of Corruption: Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign. Into the Frozen Dark: Complete 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks.

Complete 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks. Keeper of the Keys: Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities. Kind Stranger: Complete 5 priority or side quests.

Complete 5 priority or side quests. The Hangman's Garden: Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere.

Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere. Trouble in the Wilds: Complete a World Event found on your map.

Complete a World Event found on your map. Waste Not: Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith.

Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith. What Lurks Below: Complete 1 Cellar.

Chapter 2 (Complete 9 of 11 to progress)

A Torch in the Depths: Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign. A Warrior of Taste: Change your gear's appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe.

Change your gear's appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe. Baptized in Blood: Reach level 25.

Reach level 25. Finer Clarity: Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist.

Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist. Gemcutter: Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler.

Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler. Lighting the Way: Interact with 10 waypoints for faster travel to new places.

Interact with 10 waypoints for faster travel to new places. Ruins Reclaimed: Conquer a Stronghold.

Conquer a Stronghold. Spit and Polish: Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler. Stopping the Spread: Collect 3 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Collect 3 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign. Undertaker: Complete 10 Cellars.

Complete 10 Cellars. Vivisector: Collect 15 Demon Hearts found from killing Demons or in Cellars.

Many of these objectives are incredibly easy to complete. You’ll do these just by playing the game normally. However, you can focus on these, thanks to the list provided here and in the game. If you complete these, you’ll finish Holding Back the Flood and can progress with the first season of content in Diablo 4.

At first, Holding Back the Flood might seem like a mysterious or vague quest. Thankfully, it’s a simple one - complete the progression paths for the first chapters of the season. If you’re on the fence, here’s why it’s the perfect time to dive in.