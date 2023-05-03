How to easily complete The Land Beneath quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Now that patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is here, it’s time to do the first quest - The Land Beneath. However, extra work might be ahead of you depending on how much of the previous update’s content you did. In 10.1 - Embers of Neltharion, players will head underground to Zaralek Cavern. The Primalists are seeking the hidden laboratory of Neltharion, and it’s up to the Horde and Alliance to keep those secrets out of the hands of evil.

Whether you’re looking to make friends with the Niffen, participate in Snail Racing, or prepare for Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, you must first do this. Thankfully, the starting quest for the latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update is easy enough. Before taking on The Land Beneath, here’s what you need to do first.

How to start The Land Beneath quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Not all players prioritized the main story of Forbidden Reach while playing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.0.7 update. It’s not required for players to do most of the content in the zone. But if you want to begin The Land Beneath as a quest, you might have a lot of work ahead of you.

If you’re caught up on the storyline for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you should receive a prompt automatically giving you this quest. Otherwise, complete the quests you’re missing, and return to the city. From there, return to Valdrakken, fly into the main area of the city, The Seat of the Aspects, and speak to Hadexian.

This is the quest’s description and instructions:

“The Life-Binder has news of the Incarnates, and she requests our presence at the Seat of Aspects. The black dragonflight will await you there, [name].”

He’s on top of The Seat of the Aspects, so take the teleporter up and speak to him to receive the quest. A familiar character awaits you in this section of Valdrakken in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Speak to Ebyssian at the Seat of the Aspects, which will complete The Land Beneath.

After that, you’ll work on more of the 10.1 storyline quests. The Land Beneath is the opening quest of the Breaking Ground storyline, but there’s so much to go in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s current storyline.

However, if you’re not seeing this quest pop-up or in Valdrakken in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, below is a list of quests you must complete before seeing The Land Beneath appear in-game for you.

Required quests

Hidden Legacies

Return to the Reach

The Best We Have

Wings of Mercy

Inheritance

Stemming the Irontide

An Eclectric Accord

Creche Fallen

Aiding the Expedition

Emberthal Awaits

An Interdisciplinary Approach

Keeping the Flame at Bay

Chasing the Flame

A Creche Divided

Return to Viridia

Once you’ve completed Return to Viridia, you can take on this new questline, ultimately leading players to the new Zaralek Cavern. There are plenty of treasures to unlock there and allies to meet in the latest WoW zone.

Once you’ve completed The Land Beneath, WoW will guide you to the quests you need to take on.

