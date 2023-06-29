How to easily farm Iron Ore in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 comprises of many in-depth gameplay mechanics that incentivize you to explore every nook and cranny of the Sanctuary's unforgiving world. You will be spending the majority of your time slaying foes and obtaining enormous amounts of loot in the process. There are, however, some resources like Iron Ore that are be commonly found, and also quite useful in the long run.

Despite it being a common resource, you must not ignore picking it up whenever you can. There are a variety of ways to obtain it, ranging from salvaging unwanted gear with the help of a blacksmith to opening chests in the myriad dungeons in Diablo 4.

How to get Iron Ore in Diablo 4?

You are liable to come across small rock formations called Ore Veins along your Diablo 4 journey. It is ideal to interact with these whenever you can to obtain Iron Ore/Iron Chunk. You must keep an eye out for Ore Veins and Glittering Ore Veins in areas like underground mines, cellars, and tunnels.

If you don’t wish to proactively engage in exploration for Ore Veins, you can head to the blacksmith after you have acquired a lot of undesired gear. You can salvage them to have some chance of acquiring Iron Ore. The advantage of this method is that you don’t have to give up higher-rarity weapons or jewelry to obtain Iron Ore.

You will come across some dead miners during exploration, and you can loot them as some offer Iron Ore as well. They can be found near mines, entrances of tunnels, and even some campsites.

Diablo 4 comprises of various dungeons that will test your combat skills. You must also keep an eye out for chests, caches, or even some Ore Veins while partaking in them. If you are on the lookout for some gold, you can peruse this guide highlighting the five best gold farming spots.

Apart from Iron Ore you even stand to gain some Silver Ore in the process. You must, however, be cautious of any formidable foes during your adventure as some can overwhelm you, especially if you are playing on a higher World Tier.

What is the use of Iron Ore in Diablo 4?

If you play the game organically and resort to the aforementioned techniques, you will always have a sufficient amount of Iron Ore. Its primary use is to upgrade your favorite weapons and even jewelry. Furthermore, you can strengthen your armor using the resource as well.

You can rely on the blacksmith to upgrade your gear, which will also cost gold in addition to Iron Ore/Iron Chunk; note that you will also require Silver Ore at times. The cost of the upgrade will increase the more you enhance your gear.

While you are free to upgrade weapons and armor whenever you wish, it is ideal to wait until you complete the story campaign and acquire level 50. This is because you will be acquiring a robust variety of loot at regular intervals throughout the game.

