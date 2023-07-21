How to easily farm Kor'kron Juggernaut mount in World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5

World of Warcraft’s rare Kor'kron Juggernaut became much easier to unlock in patch 10.1.5. This particular mount is rare for two reasons. The first is its frustrating drop rate (~1%), and the other is that you have to grind through the whole of the Siege of Orgrimmar raid. It’s needlessly long, and even soloing it is a lengthy, obnoxious affair. However, with this latest update, it’s been made easier than ever to attain.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean the drop rate has been changed. It’s still an incredibly rare drop. Through this new method, though, you will no longer have to go through an hour plus of bosses and lengthy passageways. Blizzard’s developers have seen to that. Here’s how you farm Kor'kron Juggernaut in World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5.

Farming the Kor'kron Juggernaut mount is easier than ever in World of Warcraft patch 10.1.5

The problem with getting the Kor'kron Juggernaut in Siege of Orgrimmar is that it’s just a massive raid. It has several sections to get through. You have to get through the initial coastal invasion, break into the city proper, and then get to the undercity. It’s incredibly time-consuming, making this awesome mount not worth farming.

The skip requires a jaunt into the Mists of Pandaria expansion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, patch 10.1.5 made a huge change to unlocking the Kor'kron Juggernaut mount in World of Warcraft. From now on, you can teleport to the final area of the Siege of Orgrimmar raid.

The only catch is that you have to complete the raid once. If you’ve done so, then all of your alts can just teleport to the end of the raid, instead of having to go through this lengthy raid every time. This makes farming the rare mount Kor'kron Juggernaut far easier in World of Warcraft.

If you see this scroll inside Siege of Orgrimmar, you're ready to skip to the end (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Garrosh Hellscream Drops has a chance to drop this mount, but it still has a dreadfully low chance. At least this way, you no longer have to grind for hours across your characters if you want the awesome, mechanical scorpion mount in World of Warcraft.

Directions to Siege of Orgrimmar from Valdrakken:

Use the teleporter to get to your capital, enter the portal room

Take the portal to Jade Forest

Fly to Mogu’shan Palace, and fly into the underground section (72.41, 44.24)

Enter the raid, run forward, and click the scroll

Click the option on the scroll to fight Grommash Hellscream

If you want to unlock this skip for yourself, head to the entrance of the Siege of Orgrimmar raid in Mists of Pandaria. Click and read the scroll next to Loremaster Cho. If you do this, it will teleport you to the final boss' room.

Grommash Hellscream (and RNG) are the only things that stand in your way (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

From here, all you have to do is defeat Grommash Hellscream. Even solo, it’s an incredibly easy fight. The hard part is getting lucky enough to win the Kor'kron Juggernaut. It has a roughly 1.24% chance to drop.

At least this method skips hours of gameplay. As long as you complete the raid once you can skip the whole thing on all alts. This skip isn't for people looking to farm gold, either.