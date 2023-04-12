How to easily farm gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Being a true MMORPG, you'll always need to farm gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. No matter what type of totems, shards, or other materials appear in the game, the most important currency, other than time, is definitely gold. Over the years, the ways to farm gold have changed, and it will always continue to evolve. Keeping that in mind, although some things will change, the fundamentals of money-making will ultimately stay the same.

In the end, it all boils down to time invested. Even if something makes decent gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, if you've spent too much time on it, it may not end up being economical for you. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide how you play the game, but here are a few tips that could help you generate more income.

How to farm gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In the early days of the expansion, you could use Mining to easily make over a million gold. With some time and a little capital, you could buy out all the ore available, prospect it, and start raking in gold. However, that has changed in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s still worth some gold, but it's not as high as it used to be.

Professions are still a phenomenal way to farm gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but the crux comes from what you must make. This is really dependent on your server, your professions, and what's currently in high demand. Watching the auction house is a great way to figure out what your profession is making coin on.

There’s also the Crafting Order board. One great way to make money with this is to learn when the guilds on your server raid. About an hour before that time, start checking the board to see what’s needed. While the important items are going to vary, as of 10.07, you'll want to watch out for Silken Gemdust.

You need 25 Silken Gemdust per upgrade of your Primordial Stone in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Jewelcrafters can break down gems for this, and so right now, it could be a solid way to farm gold.

Each player, if they want to maximize their stones, will need at least 150 Silken Gemdust, and that’s not counting additional stones for single/AOE builds. Another sort of obvious thought for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players is to do your World Quests/Daily Quests. Of course, you also need to think about which of them is the fastest.

Since one of the most important things is time spent, look at your dailies and do the fastest ones first, such as your dragonriding quests. Furthermore, you can also do these on your alts, making it a steady and continuous source of income.

Dragonflight’s dailies have been pretty satisfying to complete, especially as a reliable method to farm gold and to simply upgrade gear. Other than completing quests and playing the game, there’s one other thing I do to farm gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Old World Raids.

Killing all the bosses and selling their loot is a solid source of additional income. This isn’t quite the money farm that it used to be, but it serves a few masters these days.

It’s a great way to get transmogs, farm achievements, mounts, and reputation. When picking Old World raids, you must consider how fast they are to run. The more forced roleplay you have to do (Siege of Orgrimmar), the worse it'll be on your time.

Ice Crown Citadel (25H) is great to solo as both Alliance and Horde. In addition, characters that can wield two-handed weapons can farm the legendary Shadowmourne, in addition to the rare mount, Invincible.

Black Temple is another fantastic option, as it's a solid source of reputation, several amazing sets of gear, and of course, money. Furthermore, it's also the home of the legendary Warglaives of Azzinoth.

I’m also a big fan of running Ulduar (Hard Modes). There’s not too much RP to sit through, and the gear is amongst my favorites in the game. On top of that, there’s a rare mount (Mimiron’s Head) and the legendary healing mace, Val’anyr, Hammer of Ancient Kings available.

Ultimately, these decisions are left up to you. Whatever spare time you have, these legacy raids are a lot of fun to go back to and smash your way through for money, transmogs, and rare mounts, which definitely makes them worth doing.

There are so many ways to farm gold in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Whether you farm BoEs (Bind on Equips) off of rare spawns on Forbidden Reach or farm old-world content, there are plenty of ways to do it these days.

