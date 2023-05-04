How to easily find all Knowledge Point Treasures in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's patch 10.1

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 update introduced new Knowledge Point Treasures. These appear across Zaralek Cavern and give players +3 to the appropriate Dragon Isles profession. If you are behind or need a few extra points to learn new patterns on a character, this is one of the best ways to get a boost. Each profession can unlock +9 Knowledge Points from these items, except Engineering.

Engineers receive eight new Knowledge Point Treasures, meaning they gain +24 points of profession knowledge. This is a great move for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players since the expansion launch didn't feature many of these items on the Dragon Isles. Read on to learn where you can find all Knowledge Point Treasures.

Locations of all Knowledge Point Treasures in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in Zaralek Cavern

You can take advantage of Knowledge Point Treasures if you have at least 25 points in a Dragon Isle crafting profession in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Each time you find and use one of these items, you gain +3 points in the appropriate Dragon Isle crafting professions and help improve your specializations.

Depending on the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight profession, it can be daunting to reach 100 skill points. Thus, Knowledge Point Treasures are useful in these cases. The following list will point out everything you need to look for using TomTom waypoints.

Alchemy items

/way #2133 62.10 41.12 Marrow-Ripened Slime

/way #2133 52.68 18.30 Nutrient Diluted Protofluid - Malnourished Specimen

/way #2133 40.48 59.18 Suspicious Mold

Blacksmithing items

/way #2133 48.30 21.95 Brimstone Rescue Ring

/way #2133 57.15 54.64 Well-Worn Kiln

/way #2133 27.53 42.87 Zaqali Elder Spear

Enchanting items

/way #2133 48.00 17.00 Lava-Drenched Shadow Crystal

/way #2133 36.66 69.33 Resonating Arcane Crystal

/way #2133 62.39 53.80 Shimmering Aqueous Orb

Engineering items

/way #2133 37.82 58.83 Busted Wyrmhole Generator

/way #2133 50.51 47.93 Defective Survival Pack

/way #2133 49.44 79.01 Discarded Dracothyst Drill

/way #2133 57.65 73.94 Handful of Khaz'gorite Bolts from Bolts and Brass

/way #2133 48.17 27.93 Haphazardly Discarded Bomb

/way #2133 49.87 59.25 Inconspicuous Data Miner

/way #2133 48.48 48.64 Misplaced Aberrus Outflow Blueprints

/way #2133 48.10 16.59 Overclocked Determination Core from Molten Scoutbot

Inscription items

/way #2133 54.57 20.21 Ancient Research

/way #2133 53.01 74.27 Hissing Rune Draft

/way #2133 36.73 46.32 Intricate Zaqali Runes

Jewelcrafting items

/way #2133 54.41 32.47 Broken Barter Boulder

/way #2133 34.47 45.43 Gently Jostled Jewels

/way #2133 40.37 80.66 Snubbed Snail Shells

Leatherworking items

/way #2133 41.16 48.81 Flame-Infused Scale Oil

/way #2133 45.25 21.12 Lava-Forged Leatherworker's "Knife"

/way #2133 49.56 54.80 Sulfur-Soaked Skins

Tailoring items

/way #2133 47.21 48.55 Abandoned Reserve Chute

/way #2133 44.52 15.65 Exquisitely Embroidered Banner

/way #2133 59.11 73.14 Used Medical Wrap Kit

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Knowledge Point Treasures are easy enough to find with the above waypoints as you cruise around Zaralek Cavern. You should use the TomTom waypoints to glide from item to item. They aren't difficult to spot once you reach the correct spots.

Regardless of the crafting profession you use, seeking these items is a worthwhile endeavor. Given each Knowledge Point Treasure gives +3 points for a profession, they could be the difference between a new pattern and other crafting growth.

If you need help growing in your crafting and improving specializations, these items could be just what you need.

Poll : 0 votes