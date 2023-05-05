How to easily find the Molten Hoard treasure in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Molten Hoard is one of the many unique treasure chests that await World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players in Zaralek Cavern. Most of these require solving a puzzle or finding a key, but this lava-bound box simply requires fortitude. If you can find this hidden-away cache, you can unlock a fantastic one-handed sword cosmetic, the Molten Primal Fang. This is a must-have if you’re a fan of collectible cosmetics or want to find all the secrets.

Thankfully, it’s a pretty simple chest to find in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Additionally, Warlocks can use Demonic Gate to enter the area safely by standing at the correct coordinates. Players will likely want to use their dragonriding mount to fly safely down into this lava floe.

Where to find the Molten Hoard treasure in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you want to find this lava sword in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you’ll want to head to the Aberrus area of Zaralek Cavern. This region, covered in molten rock and lava, has many secrets. The Molten Hoard doesn’t require a traditional lock and key; instead, it requires courage to overcome the dangerous environment.

Sadly, the Onyxia Cape won’t help you on the Molten Hoard as it does on the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight since that only prevents you from taking Shadowflame damage. Instead of solving an elaborate puzzle or chasing down enemies, you have to be brave.

To get to the Molten Hoard, start at coordinates 48.37, 22, and hop on your dragonriding mount. Take to the skies, and fly into the lava waterfall that has grates on it. Fly between the grates and scoop the chest. You will likely take lava damage, though, so be quick. Taking this damage won’t stop you from opening the chest.

As soon as you enter the “cave” area, activate your dragon’s Whirling Surge ability so you safely go through the grate section and drop next to the chest. Opening it up rewards you with the Molten Primal Fang item. This sword is made of black molten rock and appears to have lava imprinted upon the blade itself.

One enterprising player found that if you stand at 48.5, 16.62, you can create a Demonic Gateway to teleport safely to the Molten Hoard in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It’s one of the many cosmetics you can unlock within patch 10.1 of Blizzard’s hit MMO.

This treasure chest doesn’t go towards your Treasures of Zaralek Cavern achievement, but it’s worth picking up nonetheless. Especially if you're a fan of collectible cosmetics and have characters that wield one-handed swords, this hidden treasure is definitely worth adding to your collection.

This area will likely become more important on May 9, 2023, when Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, opens its doors. However, you can pay the lava-covered region a visit for a cool cosmetic weapon.

