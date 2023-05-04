How to easily find Old Trunk Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Old Trunk Key unlocks one of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s many hidden treasures. Patch 10.1 unveiled a wealth of chests in Zaralek Cavern, each with its own puzzle to solve. In Glimmerogg, you might come upon a glowing purple chest sitting in a mine cart. Unfortunately, you can’t open this unless you find a particular key for which you'll have to hunt down mice throughout the Dragon Isles’ underground.

To find the Old Trunk Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will have to find the monsters that have stolen it. Fortunately, you won’t have to look far. We’ve already tracked down their locations, so you can scoop them up and get your rewards.

How to collect the pieces of the Old Trunk Key in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Old Chest is one part of the Treasures of Zaralek Cavern achievement in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. To complete it, you’ll need to unlock a wide variety of hidden boxes throughout the underworld. This particular chest requires the Old Trunk Key, but it’s difficult to find.

The Old Trunk Key is scattered around Glimmerogg. While it was frustrating to find as I explored the Zaralek Cavern, I’ve located them all for you. You need to find a quintet of Thieving Rock Mice. Each has a piece of the key. You can run around and find these particular monsters by using “/tar Thieving” occasionally, or you can use the specific coordinates they can be found at.

Once you find a mouse and click on it, it runs away. You'll have to chase it again. It’s worth noting that the Thieving Rock Mouse might not be in the exact locations, but they will be near these spots.

Old Chest and Mice locations

/way #2133 43.04 82.58 Old Trunk

/way #2133 43.72 83.86 Mouse 5 on platform middle lvl

/way #2133 42.75 82.21 Mouse 4

/way #2133 41.72 81.45 Mouse 3

/way #2133 42.14 80.14 Mouse 2

/way #2133 42.98 82.55 Mouse 1

If you want to make things a bit easier, you can make a macro to target the mouse, similar to the target above.

Target Macro

/tar Thieving Rock Mouse

/script SetRaidTarget(“target”, 8);

Once you’ve found all of them, you’ll have the key to unlock the treasure chest. You'll receive Shadowflame Crests, Shadowflame Fragments, or Flintstones as a reward. You can also potentially get a rare, useful piece of gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. With the above coordinates and macros, finding those adorable little mice is a piece of cake.

Finding this chest will put you one step closer to one of the many World of Warcraft: Dragonflight achievements. It might also grant you some useful items for exploring Zaralek Cavern.

