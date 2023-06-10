How to easily get and use Sigil Powder in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, players can spend their time collecting resources and slaying foes in Sanctuary. Every item in the game has a certain utility, and some resources like Sigil Powder are not found commonly. So, it is important to be mindful of what you find and store.

Sigil Powder, a rare item in Diablo 4, comes handy during end-game content. It helps you craft another crucial resource, Nightmare Sigils. At the time of writing this article, the only way to acquire Sigil Powder is to first obtain Nightmare Sigils and then salvage/dismantle them at the occultist.

How to obtain Sigil Powder in Diablo 4

You will come across loot of varying rarities and uses in Diablo 4. The Nightmare Sigils you craft using Sigil Powder can be used to transform normal dungeons into their Nightmare counterparts.

To get Sigil Powder, you have to fulfill certain prerequisites. Ironically, you will need a Nightmare Sigil, which itself is a rare resource to find.

Follow these steps to obtain Nightmare Sigils:

Finish the campaign and partake in a Capstone Dungeon called Cathedral of Light. You must then head to the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad to change the difficulty to World Tier 3 Nightmare. Farm for Nightmare Sigils. They can be obtained by completing quests from Tree of Whispers and partaking in Nightmare Dungeons and Helltide events in World Tier 3 difficulty.

You will face more challenging enemies in this difficulty tier, so you should have a robust build before delving into the end-game activities. Choosing the best class for tackling end-game content in Diablo 4 will go a long way in making your life easier.

What is the use of Sigil Powder in Diablo 4?

After accumulating sufficient Nightmare Sigils, you can head to the occultist and salvage the ones which you do not require. Nightmare Sigils come in various tier levels, and you can craft higher tier versions using Sigil Powder. Furthermore, they can be divided into two types, Sacred Sigil and Ancestral Sigil.

Here is a breakdown of the Sigil Powder requirement for crafting Sacred Nightmare Sigils:

Tier 1-5: 3 Sigil Powder and 4000 Gold.

Tier 6-10: 6 Sigil Powder and 6000 Gold.

Tier 11-15: 11 Sigil Powder and 8000 Gold.

Tier 16-20: 20 Sigil Powder and 10000 Gold.

The following is a breakdown of the Sigil Powder requirement for crafting Ancestral Nightmare Sigils:

Tier 21-25: 50 Sigil Powder and 13000 Gold.

Tier 26-30: 80 Sigil Powder and 16000 Gold.

Tier 31-35: 125 Sigil Powder and 19000 Gold.

Tier 36-40: 190 Sigil Powder and 22000 Gold.

Tier 41-50: 275 Sigil Powder and 26000 Gold.

Tier 51-60: 350 Sigil Powder and 30000 Gold.

Tier 61-70: 375 Sigil Powder and 35000 Gold.

Tier 71-80: 400 Sigil Powder and 40000 Gold.

Tier 81-90: 425 Sigil Powder and 45000 Gold.

Tier 91-100: 450 Sigil Powder and 50000 Gold.

You will therefore need to partake in Nightmare Dungeons frequently and acquire as many sigils as you can. Salvage the lower-tiered sigils to obtain Sigil Powder and create upgraded versions. Feel free to consult our guide to the best Diablo 4 class builds for late-game content, including Nightmare Dungeons.

