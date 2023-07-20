How to easily unlock catch-up gear for Mythic+ and PVP in World of Warcraft 10.1.5

If you’re a World of Warcraft player into competitive aspects of the game, this catch-up gear might be for you. In update 10.1.5, players have spotted vendors that offer some gear boxes that can be unlocked, for a reasonable in-game price. This is a solid way to try and upgrade some of your weaker slots for both Mythic+ and PVP-oriented players. If you don’t play either of these modes, it may not be worth investing in, as there are requirements to unlock these boxes.

However, if you’re curious how you can get some useful level catch-up gear that can be upgraded to 411, here’s what you need to know. Thankfully, it’s quite easy to find this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic+/PVP gear.

World of Warcraft releases catch-up gear for Mythic+/PVP players in 10.1.5

If you’re a fan of Mythic+ content in World of Warcraft, this update might be for you. The same is said if you’re into PVP, but perhaps you need some of your gear updated. These items, while random, do go to your spec, and can be upgraded to a maximum of 411.

So if you’re in need of slightly better gear, these reasonably priced items are for you in World of Warcraft. There’s some catch-up gear for the more competitive-minded people in the game, as of 10.1.5.

This vendor in Loamm offers the catch-up gear for Mythic+ (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are two vendors, one in the underground city of Loamm (Mythic+) and one in Valdrakken (PVP), each offering some gear if you meet the requirements. It’s not intense, but here’s what you need if you want this gear. They cost 250 Flightstones a box, or 375 Conquest Points for PVP gear.

Requirements for gear boxes:

Mythic: 1,000 Mythic+ Rating

PVP: PVP Rating of 1400 (any bracket)

You can find Spinsoa in Loamm (55.8, 55.4) selling Mythic+ gear and Calderax selling PVP gear in Valdrakken (44.6, 36.8). The default level for the Mythic+ gear is item level 398, whereas the PVP gear comes in at 408.

These Volcanic/Obsidian Boxes do contain catch-up gear for your particular spec, which is a random piece of gear. However, they are bound to your account, so you can grind them up and send them to an alt who is just getting started in either of those settings.

Valdrakken is the home of PVP catch-up gear (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players who choose not to run Mythic+ or Rated PVP will likely not gain much from this. There are other ways to get gear for them, such as running Aberrus or taking part in Time Rifts.

However, this gear cannot be used in the Revival Catalyst. None of the gear that you unlock this way is eligible to be turned into Tier Gear, so know that before you start spending currency on them. Even if it is from the Mythic pool of gear, it doesn’t work in that upgrade process.

This might not be good enough for you, and that’s perfectly fine. However, if you’re still interested in this catch-up gear for Mythic and PVP for World of Warcraft, the above locations will get you started.