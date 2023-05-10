How to easily upgrade crafted gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s crafted gear originally used Sparks of Ingenuity, but now that 10.1 is here, that reagent is gone from the game. With a new setting and patch, players will have a new method to take advantage of. In the past, crafted gear was mediocre - it wasn’t viable for raid content. Dragonflight changed that for the better, making this equipment style far more viable for in-game content. However, to do that, you need to spend some time upgrading it.

Thankfully, in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.1, there’s a new material you need. If you want to make and upgrade amazing crafted gear, it’s not quite as frustrating as it has been in the past. From Sparks of Shadowflame to Crests, here’s what you need to know about upgrading crafted gear.

How to upgrade crafted gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

How to upgrade your gear

Craft the gear

Acquire Enchanted Shadowflame Crest

Unlock any extra upgrade materials (varies by pattern)

Upgrade the armor, or put materials on Order Board/Ask a friend to upgrade for you

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, some crafted pieces of gear have been viable for even the highest in-game content. A good example was the Elemental Lariat earlier in the Dragonflight expansion.

Since we’re in 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, if you want to create crafted gear, you’ll need Sparks of Shadowflame. The patterns will take one or two of these at the most, and they aren’t difficult to obtain at all.

Now your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s crafted gear can be upgraded, but it will take a bit of work. If you are an enchanter, you can farm up the Formula: Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest or get someone to make them for you on the Crafting Board. There are three flavors of this Crest, depending on what item level you need to upgrade.

Necessary Crest

Enchanted Whelping’s Shadowflame Crest: 395 to 408

395 to 408 Enchanted Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest: 424 to 437

424 to 437 Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest: 434 to 447

This pattern drops from a variety of treasure chests and rares that spawn in the Zaralek Cavern zones. Conversely, if you’ve grinded up the Loam Niffen reputation, that’s one of the major rewards. Thankfully, the Niffen reputation is incredibly easy to max out.

If you are already the necessary crafter (Blacksmith, Tailor, Leatherworking, et cetera) in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, take your Enchanted Crest and any other materials needed and craft it in Valdrakken.

Otherwise, take it to a friend or the crafting board, provide the materials alongside the Shadowflame Crest, and have the upgrade take place. If you are having issues with the Order Board, the last stop is Trade Chat, and hope that someone there helps you instead of simply trolling you.

That’s all it takes to upgrade crafting gear. With the right materials, you can upgrade your crafted armor to make sure you’re ready for whatever awaits you in patch 10.1 of Blizzard’s hit MMO.

