How to farm Favors of Grace in Destiny 2 quickly

Bungie introduced a new buff called Awoken Favors in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. Once picked up, these buffs grant players bonus mobility, discipline, or strength, depending on the type of Favor obtained.

These buffs are exclusive to seasonal activities, making these activities the only place where they can be obtained. However, in order to obtain the Queensguard Title, players are required to collect 60 Favors of Grace. So how does one quickly farm these Favors in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance?

Destiny 2 Favors of Grace easy farm method

While many players believe that the Defiant Battlegrounds are the most effective place to farm Awoken Favors, the reality is that the Vexcalibur Exotic quest is the best place to do so.

The default spawn rate for these Favors is very low, but you can increase it by unlocking the Exemplar of Grace perk at the War Table in the H.E.L.M. This perk increases the drop rate for Favors of Grace whenever you achieve a final blow with a special weapon.

Now, equip as many pieces of the seasonal armor set as you can. Ideally, the effect maxes out at four pieces, but if you're using just one piece, the farm will still work. The only drawback is that with a lower number of seasonal armor pieces, the farm will be a bit slower.

Once you've set these up, grab a weapon that uses special ammo, preferably a Trace Rifle or the Vexcalibur if you intend on completing the mission once again. Then make your way into the Exotic Mission from the node at the EDZ in Destiny 2. Once you load into the mission, make your way to the first area where you have to shoot the symbols to input the code. Ads keep spawning here endlessly, so you can just keep on killing them without shooting the symbols.

Keep alternating between your Special Ammo weapon, Heavy weapon, and melee abilities to continuously generate all three Awoken Favors. Now you'll need to generate 60 Favors of Grace in order to complete a triumph associated with the Queensguard title. To collect them, you will have to pass through the buffs when they fall on the ground. If you don't go through them, they won't count towards the triumph in Destiny 2.

This is currently the easiest way to farm for these Favors, and it's unlikely that Bungie will nerf it anytime soon. You can also farm Favors of Grace in the Defiant Battlegrounds, but the process is much slower, so it's not really worth all the effort.

