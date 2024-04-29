How to farm mushrooms in Palworld

Mushrooms in Palworld are a resource worth collecting, as they can be used to craft food dishes that can be a great way to keep both players and Pals well-fed. However, mushrooms can't simply be grown like berries, wheat, and tomatoes. Instead, you will have to collect them across the game world. You can rack up a ton of mushrooms and "farm" them by visiting certain places.

By moving between a few locations in Palworld, you can find plenty of mushrooms to pick up and have everything you need to make tasty treats like baked and marinated mushrooms, mushroom soup, and Eikthyrdeer Stew. That said, this article explains how to farm mushrooms.

Where to collect tons of mushrooms in Palworld

The Desolate Church is surrounded by mushroom pickup spots in Palworld (Image via u/Vexmythoclastt/Reddit)

For optimal mushroom farming in Palworld, you can move and forage between two locations that have abundant mushroom spawns: the Desolate Church and the Small Settlement. Both these locations are abundant in mushrooms to collect, and you can also supplement your mushroom stocks by defeating or capturing certain Pals.

The Desolate Church is a fantastic spot to actively and passively farm mushrooms in Palworld. By moving through any location marked in red on the world map near the church, you can find mushrooms growing under the tree cover. Several mushrooms can be found directly to the right of the church's fast travel point, and more northeast of the travel point at roughly (75, -407).

There's also the Small Settlement, which has mushroom pickup points circling its fast travel point, including concentrations of mushrooms at (90, -495), (92, -394), and (13, -378). By moving between the settlement and the Desolate Church, you can continuously pick up mushrooms as you travel and stockpile what you need for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, if you want to collect mushrooms passively, set up a base near the church and set Pals with the Gathering skill to work in the base, and they can passively collect mushrooms as you move along your route between the Desolate Church and the Small Settlement. However, one of the more direct mushroom farming tactics entails defeating or catching certain Pals.

Pals to farm for mushrooms in Palworld

Mossanda is one of many Pals that will drop mushrooms when defeated/captured in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

If you prefer not to forage for mushrooms and defeat or capture Pals for them, there are four Pals that will drop mushrooms. You can use their spawning regions and move between them, setting up routes to collect mushrooms in addition to foraging them or using Pals to collect them passively via bases for immensely high mushroom gains.

The following Pals can drop mushrooms when beaten or captured, paired with spawning regions for you to move between:

Lovander - Found primarily across the northeast island known as the Dessicated Desert, but also found northwest of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point.

- Found primarily across the northeast island known as the Dessicated Desert, but also found northwest of the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant fast travel point. Mossanda - Found primarily in the Verdant Brook.

- Found primarily in the Verdant Brook. Mossanda Lux - This Alpha Pal spawns on Marsh Island to the southeast of Verdant Brook.

- This Alpha Pal spawns on Marsh Island to the southeast of Verdant Brook. Tanzee - Found throughout the Windswept Hills region, but can also be located on Ice Wind Island, the western portion of the Sea Breeze Archipelago closest to Mount Obsidian, and the Eastern Wild Island to the east of the Verdant Brook.

By combining passive gathering, foraging, and taking down or capturing the Pals above in Palworld, you should have all the mushrooms you need to keep you and your companions fed for the days to come.