5 best Pals for gathering in Palworld

Players can find multiple Pals for gathering in Palworld. The gathering trait influences the creatures to work on things related to harvesting. They reap what has been planted by critters with Planting traits. In addition, those with Watering abilities provide water to crops. These three traits work interdependently and follow a chain of workflow. As a result, the base grows bigger and better.

However, players must delegate and manage jobs carefully. Therefore, the main objective should be to get Pals with high-level gathering work suitability. Not all creatures have the traits needed to harvest crops.

This article lists the five best creatures for gathering in Palworld.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

Best Pals for gathering in Palworld featuring Petallia, Verdash, and more

1) Frostallion Noct

Frostallion Noct is among the best Pals for gathering in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Dark

: Dark Work Suitability : Gathering (Level 4)

: Gathering (Level 4) Partner Skill: Black Steed

Skill: Black Steed Hunger : 4 stars

: 4 stars Food : 7/10

: 7/10 How to get: First, capture Frostallion from coordinates -375,512. Then, catch Helzephyr from coordinates 219, -186. Next, breed them and get a Huge Dark Egg. Finally, hatch the egg to obtain Frostallion Noct.

Frostallion Noct is one of the best creatures for gathering in Palworld. It’s a Dark Element Pal with Black Steed as its Partner Skill. It doesn’t have any traits except gathering. Interestingly, its work suitability is at the fourth level. This means players will have a fully dedicated worker to reap the land only.

Although Frostallion Noct is suitable for this job, it gets hungry quickly. Players must ensure they satisfy the Pal's hunger on time to increase its productivity.

2) Verdash

Verdash is a great Pal for gathering in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Gathering (Level 3), Planting (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 3), and Lumbering (Level 2)

: Gathering (Level 3), Planting (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 3), and Lumbering (Level 2) Partner Skill : Grassland Speedster

: Grassland Speedster Hunger : 2 stars

: 2 stars Food : 3/10

: 3/10 How to get: Go to the coordinates 283,10 and enter the dungeon. Verdash awaits all tamers as a dungeon boss. Defeat it to add it to the collection. Players can use Fire-type Pals and weapons to deal damage.

The highly sought-after Verdash is the second-best Pal for gathering in Palworld. Unlike Frostallion Noct, who is only good at harvesting, Verdash is a multi-worker. With Level 3 gathering ability, it not only reaps the crops but also transports them to the right spot. In addition to its traits, the Planting work suitability allows it to sow seeds.

Thus, Verdash is capable of doing multiple jobs in the base. Since it can work with fewer food items, players can do other important tasks like finding the Huge Electric Egg.

3) Robinquill

Robinquill stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Grass and Ground

: Grass and Ground Work Suitability : Gathering (Level 2), Planting (Level 1), Transporting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 1), and Medicine (Level 1)

: Gathering (Level 2), Planting (Level 1), Transporting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 1), and Medicine (Level 1) Partner Skill : Hawk Eye

: Hawk Eye Hunger : 2 stars

: 2 stars Food : 3/10

: 3/10 How to get: Can be found north of Hypocrite Hill. The closest coordinates are 89, -264. Players can use Fire-type Pals since Robinquill is weak against that. Additionally, the Pal doesn’t pose a challenge in the wild; it can be damaged using a gun.

Robinquill, a dual Grass and Ground Element creature, is very effective for gathering in Palworld. Although this trait is at Level 2, its other work suitability makes it a must-have Pal for one’s base. Additionally, it consumes less food, which benefits the monsters that need more sustenance than it does.

If Robinquill is not gathering items, it will be busy doing one of many activities, like cutting down trees at a Logging Site in Palworld. Players might also find it crafting items in their base. This is why it is considered the best Pal for transporting, handiwork, and gathering in the game.

4) Petallia

Petallia stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Gathering (Level 2), Planting (Level 3), Transporting (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), and Medicine (Level 2)

: Gathering (Level 2), Planting (Level 3), Transporting (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), and Medicine (Level 2) Partner Skill : Blessing of the Flower Spirit

: Blessing of the Flower Spirit Hunger : 2 stars

: 2 stars Food : 3/10

: 3/10 How to get: Visit coordinates -19, -264 in the game. Players can head south from the starting point to reach the location.

If players want a critter for gathering in Palworld, Petallia is a great choice. Being a Grass-type monster, it is strong against Ground-type Pals. Although strong, it carries out delegated tasks related to planting, gathering, producing medicine, and more.

Since Petallia possesses various trait proficiencies and works without consuming much, a player can get everything they want from a creature by assigning it to the workforce.

5) Beegarde

Beegrade stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Gathering (Level 1), Planting (Level 1), Transporting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 1), Medicine (Level 1), and Farming (Level 1)

: Gathering (Level 1), Planting (Level 1), Transporting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 1), Medicine (Level 1), and Farming (Level 1) Partner Skill : Worker Bee

: Worker Bee Hunger : 2 stars

: 2 stars Food : 3/10

: 3/10 How to get: Can be encountered by reaching coordinates 172, -213. The location is near the Gobin Turf’s travel point.

Beegarde is a great Pal for gathering in Palworld. Its numerous traits allow it to work in various fields. Players can put it to work on farming if they want to or give it a handiwork task.

The only work suitability where the creature performs better is transporting items around the base. That is a plus point, but it can also help other workers plant seeds, harvest crops, farm honey, build items, and more.

That's it for our list of Pals for gathering in Palworld. Check out our other guides:

